Law enforcement struggles with policing in reckoning moment

FILE - In this June 6, 2020, file photo demonstrators paint the words 'defund the police' as they protest near the White House in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.

 Jacquelyn Martin

EDITOR:

It’s time to defund the police, that is, reallocate funds for things like facial recognition and military equipment and armament to where they should go to begin with.

The resources that keep people safe and healthy are continuously defunded, and it’s time to take the dollars set aside for law enforcement and put them into our communities.

That means reinvesting funding into social services like access to mental health professionals and addiction specialists to handle crises police are not trained for. It means protecting our right to vote by funding election protections and building the infrastructure to expand voting by mail.

Finally, it means investing in taking care of our loved ones, whether that’s expanding access to affordable childcare or eldercare. I call on our community and our elected leaders to join the movement to ensure safety and health for our communities.

John Wienert

Sandy Springs

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.