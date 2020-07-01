EDITOR:
It’s time to defund the police, that is, reallocate funds for things like facial recognition and military equipment and armament to where they should go to begin with.
The resources that keep people safe and healthy are continuously defunded, and it’s time to take the dollars set aside for law enforcement and put them into our communities.
That means reinvesting funding into social services like access to mental health professionals and addiction specialists to handle crises police are not trained for. It means protecting our right to vote by funding election protections and building the infrastructure to expand voting by mail.
Finally, it means investing in taking care of our loved ones, whether that’s expanding access to affordable childcare or eldercare. I call on our community and our elected leaders to join the movement to ensure safety and health for our communities.
John Wienert
Sandy Springs
