Editor’s note: This letter is about two Georgia House of Representatives bills regarding rideshare company fees and taxes. One, House Bill 276, has already been approved by both the House and Senate and signed into law by the governor. The other, HB 105, was approved by the House but still needs the Senate’s passage. Following a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Legislature resumed its session June 15 and, starting that day, had 11 days left in its 2020 session.
EDITOR:
You may have met me before. I’m a Lyft driver in Atlanta who proudly holds the title of giving the most rides in The ATL (more than 24,000 and counting) – AND I maintain a five-star rating.
I’ve driven local celebrities, major politicians and Atlantans I’ll never forget (driving is a lot like being a therapist sometimes, but I love it).
More recently, some of my rides have centered around history-defining moments, from getting essential workers where they need to be during the pandemic to transporting passengers standing up for social equality. Driving with Lyft has changed my life, both in the freedom it gives me to set my own schedule and the meaningful human connections I make every day.
Since COVID-19 happened, rides are picking back up, and I like the flexibility to set my own schedule and earn on my terms. But I’m worried about the effects on my earnings because of the General Assembly’s passing of House Bill 276.
It means that there will be a tax on each rideshare ride that’s one of the highest in the country, and a sky-high tax percentage that will hurt frequent drivers like me the most.
Not to mention the numerous riders I spend time with in my car who rely on rideshare to get to and from work, to the grocery store, to their dialysis appointments – often on a fixed income. I worry about how doing away with affordable rideshare will impact them – the ones without cars, in low-income communities who already deal with transportation barriers.
Now more than ever, our great city (I’m from here, grew up in southwest Atlanta and I’m a proud Grady baby!) needs local residents to explore the metro area, dine at restaurants and shop at local stores. We need to keep transportation affordable for them because of its role in fueling the economy – and for us drivers.
From my other friends who like the freedom of driving with rideshare and the tens of thousands of Atlantans I’ve driven, I urge lawmakers to vote instead in favor of HB 105 (a reasonable flat fee per ride).
Jackee White
Five-star Lyft driver and resident of Atlanta’s Westview community
