Editor’s note: This letter is in response to Fulton County Schools’ July 16 announcement to start the 2020-21 academic year with virtual classes due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases after originally planning to begin with in-person instruction.
DEAR EDITOR:
The decision by Fulton County Schools to implement remote learning this fall will do long-term, irreparable damage to our children in exchange for a false sense of security. That is not just my personal opinion.
On July 23, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided its latest guidance to schools. The CDC article highlighted the vital importance of reopening schools this fall for in-person education. Here's a link to the article: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/reopening-schools.html.
It is disappointing that Fulton County Schools leaders are willing to sacrifice the proper education of an entire generation, in direct contradiction to CDC guidance.
Matt Eads
Sandy Springs
