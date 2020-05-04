EDITOR:
In the state of Georgia, the caregivers who work directly with people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (I/DD) make on average $10.07 per hour. These essential staff, known as direct support professionals (DSPs), provide support day in and day out to assist individuals with I/DD in all aspects of daily life, including an array of basic needs that many of us take for granted.
However, despite the vital role of a DSP, employees working at McDonald’s or delivering packages for Amazon make more money than DSPs. These are the same workers who are on the front lines still caring for people with I/DD amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
During this COVID-19 pandemic, DSPs are going above and beyond their usual roles and responsibilities to care for some of the most vulnerable population. They are putting their health and lives on the line, caring for those who would otherwise become hospitalized without their support.
Like other essential healthcare professionals, DSPs do not get the choice to stay home and practice social distancing. More importantly, DSPs are being left out of the narrative when it comes to discussing front line workers facing COVID-19.
This caring force of committed employees are risking their lives not just because individuals with I/DD depend on them, but because these essential caregivers do not have the financial capacity to choose not to work.
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires that individuals with disabilities receive services in the most integrated community setting appropriate to their needs, instead of institutions. The government, people with disabilities, families and our communities expect from providers a comprehensive model of care, which ensures health, safety and support to attain personal quality of life. Without a stable and adequately compensated workforce, this becomes increasingly difficult to accomplish.
While this group of caregivers is often forgotten, the DSPs have not forgotten the importance of their jobs and the numerous lives at stake. DSPs are still caring for individuals with I/DD and knowingly entering homes where people may have tested positive for COVID-19, often without adequate personal protection equipment (PPE).
Furthermore, caregivers are aware they could easily make twice as much money on unemployment and remove themselves from a possible life or death health situation. They are not though - they care too much about the individuals they serve. These caregivers, who are nothing short of heroes, are continuing to work during the pandemic often under-protected and underpaid.
Georgia is ranked 40th of the 50 states nationwide for the lowest DSP salaries. Consequently, the turnover rate is 39.1%. Even before COVID-19 became a widespread pandemic, these DSP caregivers were severely underpaid and overworked. Despite being the cornerstone of the nation’s long-term care system, services for individuals with I/DD and the DSPs who care for them are historically underfunded.
As the president of the Service Providers Association for Developmental Disabilities (SPADD), I am imploring all Georgians to remember the support workers in the upcoming legislation session. We need to urge our legislators to address the crisis for support care workers. Slowing the crisis, by acting now, will help to prevent the workforce shortage from becoming catastrophic in the future.
COVID-19 has made us more aware than ever of the need for dedicated DSPs and shed the necessary light on an underpaid and high-risk exposure group of workers. The lives of caregivers and individuals with I/DD are in our hands, and they deserve the appropriate protection and compensation as the continue to serve those in need all over the state.
Deborah Conway
President, SPADD
