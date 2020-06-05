EDITOR:
Editor’s note: This letter was originally emailed to the Crime Victims Advocacy Council’s supporters and email subscribers. For more information on CVAC, visit www.cvaconline.org.
The recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd are racially charged. It has taken a toll on all citizens across the United States.
(The Crime Victims Advocacy Council) is an advocate agency that supports all crime victims, and we do not condone unfair or unequal justice. CVAC does not ignore the impact of racial tensions on various criminal activities and believes in cultural fairness and equitable treatment which should permeate our entire justice system. Crime victims and families need to be heard. There needs to be a measure of fairness on both ends.
In the case of Ahmaud Arbery, his family is crying out for the original prosecutor to answer why it took three months for his death to be classified a homicide, and an explanation why those who knew about what happened didn't call for an investigation until video of the crime surfaced. In the case of George Floyd, his family is demanding that the three other officers who were fired be prosecuted as accessories to Mr. Floyd's death.
CVAC understands the pain our county is experiencing. Many solutions are needed but one solution CVAC is now recommending may help: CVAC supports Georgia's Hate Crime Act.
Georgia is one of four states without a Hate Crime Act. Moreover, CVAC stands with anyone who wishes and needs education on victims’ rights. When a person understands his or her rights as a crime victim they are better equipped on how to act. CVAC provides assistance and support to all crime victim without regard to race, color, gender, national origin, creed, religion, disability and veterans status; the services are provided free of charge.
Won't you join us in the crime victim's movement we represent? There are 12,220 victim service providers in the U.S. We are a movement that abhors violence, vandalism, destruction or theft of property.
You can volunteer with CVAC, be a board member, partner with our agency or make donations for us to continue our work.
Education and support always brings change; good, positive and forward-moving change.
Candace Sims, CVAC program director
Rev. Bruce Cook, CVAC founder
J.B. Gilbert, CVAC board president
