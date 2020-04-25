EDITOR:
There are many things up in the air right now, but our democracy shouldn't be.
Experts estimate we need at least $4 billion to make sure states can prepare for elections in this time of pandemic. Otherwise millions of voters might be disenfranchised, because they are unable to vote for reasons of self-preservation.
Congress passed $400 million to address this, which gets the process started.
Every voter needs safe options to vote by mail, early (at least two weeks) and on Election Day.
Congress must pass additional funding, for a total of $4 billion, to make sure states are prepared for this unprecedented threat to our November elections.
John Wienert
Sandy Springs
