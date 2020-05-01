EDITOR:
I think now is the time to rename Cardiac Hill (in Buckhead).
I have lived and worked at the base of the hill by Peachtree Creek. I have run the Peachtree (Road Race) 26 times. I have seen runners go down on that hill. My wife was born at Piedmont Hospital, as were my two sons. I have made numerous trips to the emergency room (that comes with two boys).
I am affiliated with a group that supports the Shepherd Center’s SHARE (Military Initiative). Back during one of the ice storms, my sons and their friends pushed a gurney with a patient up that hill to the ER because the ambulance could not navigate the icy hill. Most recently I had a friend in the ICU with the (COVID-19) virus at Piedmont. She recovered thanks to the care she received.
I think now is the time we give all those who work on that hill the notoriety they deserve. And not just for the race, but as a permanent tribute to those who serve 24/7. I think we should name it Heroes Hill (or Hill of Heroes).
Hopefully this will get some traction.
Mike Willis
Buckhead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.