EDITOR:
I have been reading a lot recently (about) how some people refuse to wear masks because it violates their civil rights. When did we become such a selfish community?
The purpose of wearing a mask in many ways is the same purpose of wearing pants. If you didn’t wear pants and you urinated, you would get it all over someone. Masks prevent you from coughing or sneezing on someone else.
The objective of the mask is not to protect you. It’s to protect someone else. People need to understand that not wearing a mask does not make them courageous, but rather inconsiderate. We applaud our military for protecting us by going overseas and fighting battles. All we are being asked to do is wear masks and keep our distance from others. When you compare the two, it doesn’t seem like we’re being asked to do a lot.
People like myself who are at high risk (I have cystic fibrosis) feel endangered when we are around others who are not wearing masks. We feel nervous that one false move and we can potentially catch something like COVID-19. No one truly knows if he or she has COVID-19 as one can be asymptomatic and still contagious.
This is not the flu. Far from it. I was driving the other day and while I saw a lot of outdoor dining restaurants doing an excellent job with social distancing, I’ve also heard about certain businesses that are lax when it comes to these restrictions.
We have to be consistent and if a business is not doing a good job with social distancing, we as a community have to call them (out) on it and have them shut down until they do. It’s not just the business’ responsibility. It’s the customer’s, too. We are all in this together.
When Gov. Brian Kemp opened up the economy, I didn’t have a problem when he did it because I knew the economy needed a jumpstart and people needed to work. I had a problem with what was opened. Bowling alleys, gyms, movie theaters, tattoo parlors? I give credit to Georgians thus far for doing what’s right and social distancing.
My concern is that people will slowly return to their old habits prior to the shutdown as more restrictions are lifted. Just because the shelter-in-place (order) has been lifted does not mean we can go back to normal. As much as anyone hates to hear it, this is the new normal until the COVID-19 numbers dwindle quite a bit more.
Please wear a mask, keep social distancing and know that these acts will lead to better days.
Stay strong and if you can, stay home.
Andy Lipman
Sandy Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.