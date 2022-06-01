As far as I know, no one shed a tear when an excavator tore through a popular high school hangout a few months ago.
Granted, it had been years — decades even — since it had been frequented by hordes of students, but the Steak ’n Shake on Northside Parkway is no more. Gone in the blink of an eye, a Chase Bank branch will soon replace it.
It is the latest in a long list of old haunts felled in the name of progress, if you call an out-of-town bank replacing a mediocre fast-food restaurant progress.
On most weekend nights, between the game and the requisite after party and home, the parking lot of the Steak ’n Shake teemed with activity.
Some hung by their cars, others moved between them, going from group to group, occasionally peeling off in smaller groups of two or three to go inside to use the restroom or order a cheeseburger. Cars cruised by to see who was still hanging out.
While I was shocked to see the building demolished, I was not surprised.
Anyone who had the displeasure of eating there recently knew it was not long for this world.
The drive-through took a minimum of 15 minutes, even when there were no other cars.
Dining inside, which used to be a treat when our children were younger, became an excruciating waiting game. More times than not, we were the only people inside.
It was in decline before the pandemic. COVID probably pushed it over the edge.
On the other side of Buckhead, many many moons ago, the Burger King on Peachtree Road at Peachtree Battle Shopping Center — The Hole — served a similar role for our generation.
It even had its own moniker: The BK Lounge.
An apartment building will replace it, though the restaurant came down so many years ago I can’t remember when exactly.
It has been a long winding road for the property formerly known for late nights and fast food.
One developer planned apartments on the corner of Peachtree Road and Terrace Avenue. The project extended to and included the old National Library Binding Company building, formerly Oxford Too, formerly Smith and Hawken and most recently Peachtree Battle Antiques.
The BK Lounge site sat in between.
An outcry from the neighborhood and preservations slowed the process.
Noted architect A. Ten Eyck Brown designed the book bindery building. From the street, it looked like a brick English Tudor home with arched windows and an inviting front door.
The back was the cavernous space that housed large binding equipment surrounded by thick wood floors and heavy beams.
I assume the negotiations to preserve it offered a reprieve. A new developer has stepped into the breach, and from what I have read has committed to saving the façade.
All the while, an empty lot occupies the space between the funky church in the former contemporary furniture store on the corner and the historic building.
The footprint of Burger King is still visible.
The 17-story building should be underway if it is not already.
There is an outcry about the building blocking the view shed, that magnificent vista of the downtown skyline from Peachtree Road. It’s likely too late to do anything about it at this point.
These stomping grounds were similar to the Wender and Roberts Drug Store, where teens could grab a milkshake and a hamburger back in the day, and loiter out front to see who was coming and going.
Later it was the Zesto on the Buckhead triangle.
BK Lounge and Steak ’n Shake were open late, though, which was a big part of their appeal. I don’t know whether the latter closed at night, but I’m pretty sure the BK Lounge was open 24 hours a day.
It didn’t matter what time it was, there was always food and usually a few people you knew.
