Louise Howard was as much my mother as my birth mother.
It is likely familiar to at least some readers. Families with means — including those with meager means — could afford to pay someone to raise their kids, clean the house, and do the laundry to alleviate or eliminate all burdens of domestic responsibility generally.
Howard did all that and more for our family for over 30 years.
She was born in Savannah and worked as a nurse’s aide before moving to Atlanta. She and her husband were married for 55 years and had a daughter and two sons. Shortly after her marriage, she came to work for my mom and dad.
She was a part of my life for as long as I can remember.
Howard was in our house every weekday before we got out of bed. She was there when we got home from school.
The house was always immaculate. The clothes were washed, folded and put away. She mopped the floors and vacuumed the rugs, the beds had fresh sheets and the bathrooms had fresh towels, laid just so.
I had one friend who couldn’t get out of bed in the mornings after summer sleepovers. He was impossible to wake up.
Howard would grab the end of the mattress and dump him on the floor. She had to make up the bed. A tired teenager wasn’t going to interrupt her routine.
Given how hard she worked, she should have at least driven a car to work.
But she arrived on the MARTA bus, which dropped her at the top of the street. She walked the quarter mile to and from our house daily and every night in her uniform.
Sometimes her husband parked at the bottom of our driveway to pick her up. I would run down and tell him to pull up to the house. He always ignored me and read the paper while he waited.
The crux of these relationships was how little money domestic employees earned. While the job was beyond full-time, there was no health insurance, no 401(k) and no paid vacation.
Were it not for her employment, however, I would not have had Howard in my life.
Two weeks ago, her daughter reached out to me to let me know her mother had passed away.
It hit me like a ton of bricks. Howard was the most generous, kindest, good-humored person I’ve ever known, and she was a great friend to my Mother during some dark times.
She was a stabilizing force in a home with a failed foundation.
Her surviving son and daughter are like my brother and sister, even though I’ve only met them a few times. She talked about the often. I knew where they went to school, what they liked to do, what they were studying and what they did later in life.
We’re about the same age. She raised two families at the same time.
She retired around the time my mother sold our childhood home. Howard was experiencing some health issues.
We kept in touch over the years. She always wanted to know about my brothers and sister, our kids, and the nieces and nephews. I learned about her grandkids, of whom she was incredibly proud.
One is a nurse, two are engineers and one is finishing college. They are impressive.
Howard’s family and friends at the service last week embraced me with open arms. They laughed about how much she talked about us.
As I reflected on our relationship, I thought about how complicated it was.
Sitting in the chapel, celebrating her life and talking to her family after, I realized it wasn’t. That is a testament to Howard. Hers was pure and unconditional love.
I thanked her children for sharing her with me and told her grandchildren how incredibly proud she was of them. I told her husband I was sorry for his loss.
She was the best person, and I loved her wholeheartedly.
It’s that simple.
