H. Stockton is coming home again.
As strange as it sounds, the men's haberdashery founded by the elder statesman of Buckhead doesn't have a Buckhead store. A few years ago, a burst pipe and insurance shenanigans led to the closure of its Lenox Square store.
There has been a void ever since.
This spring, it is taking over a storefront in the Paces Ferry Plaza shopping center next to Pero's Pizza & Pasta. The center is also home to Blue Ridge Grill, Houston's and West Stride.
Six decades ago, as a buyer for Parks-Chambers, the leading men's store in Atlanta, Ham Stockton worked across West Paces Ferry. The store was next to the Wender and Roberts shopping center, home to Tommy's barber shop and OK Cafe.
While it hasn't had a location here in a few years, it has been Buckhead adjacent.
The sole brick-and-mortar location is on Cumberland Parkway in the lobby of an office tower. When the new shop opens, it will go dark.
The men's haberdashery opened in 1963 next to the Rialto Theater downtown.
While he is technically retired, the store will forever be known for the effusive and charming Ham Stockton. His son Chip Stockton now runs the business.
The elder Stockton graduated from North Fulton High School and the University of Georgia. While in Athens, he worked for Rich's, returning to Atlanta on the weekends for Friday and Saturday shifts.
After two years of military, he worked for Parks-Chambers downtown on Peachtree Street. He rose to vice president and launched Bachelors and Benedicts in the Buckhead location, targeting younger customers with an Ivy League look and soft-shoulder jackets.
He decided while in high school he wanted to go into the business.
He asked a local clothing store for a job when he was just 15. He showed up early on a Saturday and the owner handed him 15 cents and told him to go to their store downtown on the bus.
Fifteen cents was enough for the trip down and back.
Once he got there, the manager pointed him to the windows lining either side of the entryway. Everything in the store is in those windows, he told Stockton.
His job was to start conversations with the people window shopping and, more importantly, listen to them and learn what items interested them or what they wanted.
He would then direct them to the item. It was an invaluable experience, he told me over the telephone last week and something that stuck with him.
Chip Stockton recently told his salespeople how his father greeted customers and spent more time listening to them than speaking. Even if they didn't buy anything, they would return because of how the store treated them.
It sounds corny, but it's the secret sauce. Sales keep the store in business, but relationships keep clients coming back.
Full disclosure, when I have a few shekels to rub together, it's among the places I shop. However, being a columnist of the highest integrity, I am writing about them because Ham Stockton is an institution. No clothes were exchanged for the writing of this column.
The new H. Stockton will continue the store's evolution.
The same stuff will be available, from the familiar khakis, slacks and sports coats to hand-made Italian suits and American-made Oxford shirts.
But the younger Stockton said they are turning up the back of the store "a notch."
I have no idea what that means, but it is good to have them back where they belong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.