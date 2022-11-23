It’s unimaginable to think anyone would be thankful for anything in 1621, let alone those early colonists who experienced the first Thanksgiving.
The average life expectancy in the 1600s was 43. The year before that first Thanksgiving, a fierce winter claimed the lives of 78% of the women who arrived on the Mayflower.
Only about 50 people made it to that first feast — four women, 22 men and more than 25 children and teenagers. They were outnumbered two to one by the Native Americans.
Through the prism of history, being anything less than extremely grateful for everything I have is ludicrous.
But I am an imperfect human being. The last few years have especially tested my graciousness.
We went from the upending pandemic to the tumultuous election, with a bit of societal upheaval and environmental disaster peppered in for good measure.
I’ve used a coping mechanism for several years to try and put everything in perspective. Before I turn my computer on or make a phone call, I write down the things for which I am thankful. It has become so rote I’ve dulled its impact. I do it regardless to remind myself how fortunate I am.
It was essential over the last few years.
I always start with my family — my wife Lori and our children Thornton and Virginia. No matter how I look at it or feel in the moment, I am incredibly fortunate to have them in my life. They are kind, they are funny and their love is unconditional.
Life is imperfect, and sometimes it’s clouded by an argument the night before some minor event, but I write them down every day because it is true.
Work is always near the top of the list.
It may seem strange, but I am lucky to have had clients for as long as I’ve written these weekly columns.
Believe it or not, I do work at these things.
Health makes the list every day as well. I know how fragile life is and how fortunate we are to have everyone around us in decent health. There are still ailments and challenges, some significant at the time — but every day is a good day to me, despite aches and pains.
I always leave a special place on the list to write the name Mary Adair, my sister. She was born during a complicated pregnancy that nearly claimed our mother’s life. Mary Adair has cerebral palsy, among many other health challenges.
Every day I am thankful for the good people at Holy Angels in Belmont, North Carolina, who have watched over her since she was a child. I am also grateful our family had the resources for a place like it. I know only some people do.
Writing her name every morning is also a way of letting her know I am thinking about her. I know in some small, infinitesimal way, she knows it.
A few items come and go depending on the moment and morning. Sometimes I am thankful for the weather outside, a friendship or our rescue pets.
Some mornings I write these words thoughtlessly, trying to get to the work day ahead. But I always write them, and in that act, I acknowledge, if only for a moment, how blessed I am.
Regardless of the climate — literally and figuratively — we live in the best of times. Of that, I am convinced, though it may be hard to see 365 days a year.
Sometimes a little reminder is necessary.
Happy Thanksgiving!
