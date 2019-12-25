After more than 45 years, I think I’ve finally figured out what Christmas is all about.
In order to get there, I have to tell you a story about teenager whose soul was crushed. Spoiler alert: It was me.
I was in my second year at Indian Mountain School in Lakeville, Connecticut. At 13, I thought I was too cool for everything, especially Christmas. The tree had already been decorated with multicolored bulbs and gold tinsel by the time I got home in late December.
I was curious about an enormous box in the corner, wrapped in brightly colored wrapping paper. It was too big to fit under the tree. Once I got settled and put my things in my room, I checked it out. My name was on it. I secretly looked at all the packages under the tree as well, but the big box held my imagination.
There was an excitement I hadn’t felt since Santa brought the latest “Star Wars” toys when I was 8 or 9. Did I already say it was a really big box?
I tried to think of what it could be. It was heavy. My older brothers had this thing where they had used razor blades to cut the tape and open their presents before the 25th. Many an Atari game was played well before Christmas morning. I didn’t see a way to do that with this one.
I pretended to ignore it, like I didn’t even know it was for me. But when the time came, I opened it first.
My grandparents had thoughtfully given me a complete set of matching monogrammed luggage. There was a hanging bag for my blazers and slacks with slots for my dress shoes. There was a large suitcase for extended trips, a smaller one for weekend trips and a shoulder bag for walking through the airport.
All gray, they had “ATK” emblazoned in gold.
I had been using a hockey equipment bag with the Indian Mountain School logo to transport my things. Now, I had more appropriate luggage that would result in more than a few pithy comments when I returned to Lakeville in January.
I didn’t get to come home for the next Christmas. My sullen and spoiled attitude and occasional outbursts resulted in my parents sending me to a year-round school in Idaho. One of the many quirks about that school was I didn’t get to come home for more than a year and a half.
That included Christmas.
The festive season came and went, year after year, with diminishing returns from that point forward. There was always a great deal of anticipation. Yet on Dec. 26, I’d sit in the wreckage and silence, piles of things all around, and wonder, “Is that it? Shouldn’t there be more?”
And here’s the revelation, the epiphany — it’s not about me.
Maybe it was for a few years when I was younger, which created a ripple effect that expanded out four decades, even through the Christmases of my own children.
It comes back to a favorite expression I like to tell our children: “Manners are about other people.”
Saying please and thank you, holding a door open, waiting your turn, all of those things are about making tiny little insignificant sacrifices so that others feel appropriately appreciated.
The joy of the season — what makes it utterly unique — is giving ourselves over to the people we love, putting our egos in our back pockets in the service of helping others feel better about this thing we call life.
It is no easy task, but it is at the heart of giving.
The greatest gift doesn’t cost any money. It is ourselves — our selfless selves — putting all of our energy and attention into the people around us, and ensuring they have a Merry Christmas, a Happy Hanukkah or a Joyous Kwanzaa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.