Any church service has a lot of moving parts.
But the Episcopal church service is akin to a Swiss watch. It is a well-orchestrated affair that looks effortless to the average parishioner but requires a 1,000 acts, big and small.
Early Sunday morning, the men and women who have been quietly coordinating the services for years, if not decades, have been there since before the first light of day touches the church.
At the Cathedral of St. Philip in Buckhead, Emile Fisher was usually among them, going over every square inch to ensure everything was in its proper place.
As chief usher for one of the largest Episcopal congregations in the United States, his responsibilities were endless and his reward thankless. The members expected a perfectly executed day which, more often than not, he helped deliver.
The teams of ushers arrived haphazardly about an hour before the service. By then, Fisher had made sure someone had laid out their name tags and lapel flowers. Nearby, a tidy sheet of paper let everyone know where they needed to be and when.
Dr. Fisher was rarely around at that point. He was already smoothing out the morning’s wrinkles. As the service grew closer, though, he made his rounds, greeting every usher with a handshake and asking about their weekend, family and how they were doing.
Always smiling, he’d make sure they knew their assignments before thanking them for being there and gliding off in his effortless way.
He was always at the doors when service began, looking over everything.
During the service, he was in five places at once, purposefully and silently shifting between doors, aisles and people.
When the service ended, and the assembled said my favorite Sunday words in unison, “Thanks be to God,” the ushers remained, only turning in their name tags and flowers after they had done every task to his high standards.
Dr. Fisher said thank you again, and would go to work on the next service.
He was the calmest, busiest man in the building on any given Sunday.
I know because he asked me to usher. I was one among the many he recruited and served for over a decade before an injury forced me to retire early.
When I signed on, I was in my early 30s. He was in his 80s and had more energy and a sharper mind than I ever did.
He kept going into his 90s, and most of us assumed he’d be doing the job well past 100. But God had other plans. He died in 2020 at 97.
He was so much a piece of the fabric of St. Philip I never thought to ask what he did otherwise. I knew he was a doctor of some kind.
I figured it out by talking to fellow ushers. Slowly, his story began to unfold. Dr. Fisher wasn’t just a periodontist but among the state’s most skilled — and generous.
His accomplishments are too many to list, most of which I learned after he died.
Beforehand, though, I knew he provided hundreds of scholarships for dental students; that the Emile T. Fisher Foundation for Dental Education in Georgia had been named in his honor and that he spent nearly six decades caring for the indigent through the Ben Massell Dental Clinic.
His obituary stated he helped send more than 1,500 students to dental school.
These were not things he mentioned, but things whispered in disbelief because he was such an unassuming human being. So we said them with reverence and awe.
His coup to grace was yet to come.
The Cathedral announced last month Dr. Fisher donated his home — just two miles from St. Philip — for housing clergy. It is a huge deal for a house of worship in a zip code where the average home price approaches $1.5 million.
As someone who knew and respected Dr. Fisher immensely, I don’t think I’m stepping out of line in saying he was of another era entirely. He was a meticulous gentleman, exacting, always smartly dressed and always on time.
He expected the same of those around him.
I once dared to wear brown loafers with a blue suit while ushering. He gently squeezed my elbow, told me it was good to see me, then said he looked forward to seeing me in my black shoes next Sunday.
From what I understand, while Dr. Fisher’s home is in excellent condition, the interior is likewise from another era.
To that end, the Cathedral of St. Philip is raising funds to bring it into the 21st century. To make a donation and to honor a truly remarkable, gifted and generous man, go to wwwcathedralATL.org/fisher.
The gift reflects Dr. Fisher’s love for his Cathedral, which is also visible in every service through the men and women, who are walking in his immense footsteps; the usher teams he cultivated for decades.
