For many years, my great grandmother wrote a weekly column about history in her local newspaper.
I do the same thing, yet only recently learned of the decades-spanning coincidence. But that is too small a word — it feels more like fate.
Minnie McConnell Bird died in 1977. I was born in 1973. I can’t say whether I met her. She certainly held me at least once when I was a baby.
I am confident of that because she appeared to be in relatively good health until the end of her life. A newspaper reporter asked her in 1976 whether she was ever bored, to which she replied, “Why my goodness! Bored? There are not half enough hours in the day to get my work done.”
She was 96.
Her son — my grandfather — died when I was a sophomore in college. He would have been the one to tell me about Granny Bird’s side career as a journalist. Unfortunately, I was spinning my wheels, unsure of what I wanted to do. There was no opportunity or reason.
The journalism bug bit a few years later.
During my final year at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina, I worked at the Gaston Gazette. I would spent the next 12 years working at newspapers. I have been in the field one way or another ever since.
During lunch at Canterbury Court one day my uncle Frank Bird handed me a notebook-sized book of about 260 pages, double-sided. It was the selected columns by Mrs. H.M. Bird.
I had no idea she was a writer, and a prolific one at that.
Not only did she write a weekly column for The Bowdon Bulletin, she was also a special correspondent for The Atlanta Constitution.
Her columns, many under the header “The March of Time,” are written in the vernacular of their time. The style is reminiscent of the great Atlanta historian Franklin Garrett in his “Atlanta and Environs.”
She wrote about the deaths of prominent residents, church services, plaques dedicated to war heroes and Thanksgiving.
I have not attempted to read them all. Judging by the relative newness of the book printed in 1993, I am not alone. And these are the “selected” columns. There are more, somewhere.
After my uncle handed me the book, I asked him about his grandmother.
He said she had two sons, my grandfather, Francis Marion Bird, and his brother, Connie — boys named Francis and Connie. I never knew “Paw Paw” had a brother. He said her house was in downtown Bowdon and there was a constant stream of people coming and going; big lunches and bigger dinners.
Everyone in Bowdon seemed to know Minnie Bird, he said.
The apple didn’t fall from the tree. When I was a child, we all waited at the table as my grandfather stopped to say hello to just about every table whenever we went out to eat. I also remember everyone called him “Judge Bird” except the waitresses at The Colonnade, who called him Buster. He was among the founding partners of the law firm Alston & Bird.
The book fills in the blanks of my great-grandmother’s life. She was born in 1880. She and my great grandfather Henry Madison Bird came to Bowdon in 1912. They owned a mercantile company. Her community involvement revolved around the Bowdon Methodist Church and two groups of which she served as the first president; the Bowdon PTA and the Bowdon Woman’s Club.
I knew just two things about Granny Bird prior to the lunch with my uncle. The first is how my grandfather got his nickname, “Buster.” According to family lore, he was a big, round baby, a “buster,” so that’s what his mother called him.
The other thing is that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appointed her the postmistress for Bowdon in 1934. She served for 16 years.
I learned the Sunday school at the Bowdon Methodist Church was named in her honor through the book. My grandfather’s commitment to the Methodist church was unparalleled, which I am confident he got from his mother. It is my opinion she would have been proudest of the recognition by her church, though quietly.
In the preface to the book of her selected columns, the editors wrote, “Those of us who grew up in Bowdon were aware of the vast knowledge of Bowdon history, which was passed to us through the columns of Mrs. H.M. Bird in The Bowdon Bulletin.”
It is something I am feebly attempting to do for my community.
It is in my DNA, passed on to me by a woman I never knew.
