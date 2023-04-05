In near-perfect handwriting, an unknown individual wrote a plea on the back of a program celebrating the 106th anniversary of Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
The writer had prepared remarks for a meeting with Peachtree Park residents.
After thanking them, they wrote, “For more than 100 years, this church has been a stabilizing force in our communities. Now, this community and adjoining communities are threatened by a variety of outside forces. If their threat has any good features, it is the unity of these neighborhoods. There was a time our communities could stand alone, but no longer.
I hope that this gathering in common worship this morning is an indication of our unity in working to preserve our neighborhoods.”
If they could have seen Piney Grove’s future, they would not have been so reserved.
All that remains — a trash-strewn, overgrown cemetery — is heartbreaking.
Church members said the community dated back to the 1820s. The program in the file at the Atlanta History Center — the one with the remarks on the back — stated the congregation obtained the property deed in 1876.
Piney Grove was a small Black community of about five homes, but the church drew parishioners from all over Atlanta. They came from Johnsontown, near present-day Lenox Square, and Bagley Park on Pharr Road, from the Armour community on Piedmont, and Chamblee and Brookhaven.
Located between Lenox Road, Sidney Marcus Boulevard and Piedmont Road, the construction of Georgia 400 in 1993 tore what was left of Piney Grove asunder.
All that is left is the cemetery, which experts believe has more than 324 graves. It is long, narrow, and hemmed in on all sides by new apartments and townhomes, all of which back up to the lot.
The church sat on a hill now occupied by a townhome. The only way to get to the cemetery is a thin grass strip next to a security gate. There is no parking, and nothing tells a visitor where it is located.
The grass strip leads to thick, overgrown woods. Underneath are the tombstones. Few are visible. Some are long, thin rocks protruding from the Earth. Others are leaning against trees or lying on the ground. There are also discarded tires and trash.
Burials in the cemetery may have taken place before Emancipation, though that is difficult to prove. According to an archeological delineation of the site done in 2005, it was likely in use in the 1800s, though those graves are unmarked.
It wasn’t long ago that Audrey Collins’ mother came out to the cemetery every few months to visit her mother’s final resting place and her grandmother’s and her son’s, who died when he was just one.
She tended the grounds and placed fresh flowers on their graves into the 1990s.
When Collins, now 70, was a young girl, she often ran around the area when church business occupied her mother. She knows approximately where her family members, including her brother, are buried, but there is no way to get to them.
The undergrowth is too thick.
Looking over it last week, she and her sister were nearly speechless. Restoring the cemetery is too much work for two people. It’s too much work for 100.
They are spearheading a grassroots historic preservation organization, the non-profit Friends of Piney Grove Cemetery, Inc. Its purpose is saving, restoring and preserving the historic site for future generations.
The sisters have been raising awareness about vanished community and the cemetery for years. They have contacted city council members, mayors, representatives — anyone and everyone.
Their most significant victory came when they fought off a developer who attempted to remove the graves and build on the sacred grounds.
Buckhead Rotary Club has stepped up in a big way, giving the organization its first grant, and Buckhead Heritage Society is serving as its fiscal sponsor.
Friends of Piney Grove is on Facebook, and Audrey Collins is the inaugural chair. She can be reached by e-mail at audreycollins@comcast.net.
It launched last month, and there is a long way to go.
I consider myself an optimist, but our community has let Piney Grove down at every turn, as evidenced by the words from the history center file. There’s no way to know when the individual wrote them, but the year on the program was May 16, 1982.
There was still time then.
