To Sam Massell, traffic was good, every problem led to a solution and there was no such thing as a stranger.
He was, to put it mildly, an eternal optimist.
The former Atlanta mayor, entrepreneur and civic leader died in his Buckhead home Sunday, March 13.
I would add “unexpectedly,” but everything about Massell was unexpected.
Take his first foray into public office, for example.
When he was in his early 20s, he and his brother owned a three-room cabin without a kitchen or a bath in Mountain Park, Georgia. It was their little mountain getaway. Even though he lived in Atlanta, he occasionally stopped by Mountain Park city council meetings.
Community leaders noticed the young man, and after getting to know him, asked him to run for a seat. As a property owner, it was permissible.
But they turned on him when they found out he was Jewish. He finished sixth out of eight candidates.
Yet he made an impression.
A few months later, a city council member moved to Florida. The other members voted for Massell to fill the vacated seat. The quirky race launched a 22-year political career.
He later turned his attention to Atlanta politics, but ran into a Democratic Party political machine that decided who was in and who was out.
Massell was out.
In another unexpected stroke of luck, the structure fell apart in the face of the Civil Rights Movement. Massell happened to be right there to pick up the pieces. He became a player in city politics seemingly overnight.
One of the first things he did was push for city races to be nonpartisan.
Later, he would tell anyone who would listen that it didn’t matter if you were a Republican or a Democrat when filling potholes.
The reality at the time was a little different. He did it because of his experience with the Democratic machine. He thought city elections should be open to everyone, regardless of whether they were involved in local party politics.
“Back then, I didn’t even know what a Republican looked like,” he told his biographer Charles McNair for the book “Play It Again, Sam.”
In 1961, he won the chairman’s seat on the Atlanta Board of Aldermen — today, the Atlanta City Council. Just like that, he was the number two man in the city, behind Mayor Ivan Allen. After Allen’s two terms, the residents of Atlanta voted Massell mayor.
While most of Atlanta knew him as the former mayor, I knew him as the President of the Buckhead Coalition.
I first met him at the coalition’s annual luncheon, which he presided over with military efficiency.
Every metro area elected official sought an invitation. Every Buckhead civic and business leader attended. Massell even invited the Consular Corps — the representatives from every country around the globe with an Atlanta presence.
And he made sure the media were there, too, which is how I’ve been able to attend for more years than I care to admit.
A little more than two years ago, as we all made our way into the lunch, the then-92-year-old Massell was seated on a stool beside the podium. Usually he was buzzing around, orchestrating and welcoming.
Shortly after the lunch began, he announced he was retiring after 33 years at the helm of the coalition.
The room gasped. We gave him a well-earned standing ovation. Even though we were all wondering when — or if — he would ever step down, it was unexpected.
A year after meeting him, I landed the job as the editor of this paper. Massell didn’t have an e-mail address, and if he had a cell phone, I never saw it. Still, when I called, I’d be put straight through.
The subject didn’t matter. He was always prepared with a print-ready quote, worth its weight in gold to young reporters. If he wasn’t at his desk, he’d call back within an hour or two.
Except when he was out on a cruise, which he was several times a year. It was his favorite thing to do.
Consequently, the Northside Neighbor would get postcards from all over the world with the words, “It’s nice here, but it isn’t Buckhead” stamped on the back.
They were from Massell, always promoting Buckhead in his unexpected way.
