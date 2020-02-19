An article posted to the U.S. edition of the British website The Guardian lamented "The Lost City of Atlanta” a few years back.
The subtitle for Nick Van Mead's ode to the empire city of the South said something about knocking down historic buildings to put up parking lots. It's an old saw we have heard before. A lot of us say it amongst ourselves.
The reality is a bit more nuanced, and I'm writing this as a person who cares deeply about historic preservation.
We have torn down a ton of historic buildings. That much is indisputable. I have long bemoaned the loss of Terminal Station, the Thornton Marye-designed train station downtown. It opened in 1905, and I wasn't alive when it met the wrecking ball in 1972. The Spanish-inspired building had many terra-cotta roofs, open, arched breezeways and soaring towers.
Maybe there wasn't much to be done to save the old train station. Given our historical connection to the railroads, it seems nearsighted at best.
Contrary to popular opinion, we are not a heartless, soulless city that doesn't respect its past. As readers well know, I am from old Atlanta stock. On both my mother's and father's sides of our family, we go back to the time before Atlanta was known as such. These people cared deeply about the city, its history, its cultural institutions and its historic architecture.
Having spent my entire life here, I know this to be true not just of my family, but of a vast majority of the people who are proud to call Atlanta home.
Through that prism, the fate of some of Atlanta's other historic buildings can be seen differently. It is the story of a progressive city that refused to rest on its laurels.
Nowhere is this better reflected than in the Central Library, which replaced the Carnegie Library. Opened in 1902, The Carnegie Library was an impressive Beaux-Arts building with ionic columns and large arched windows. The names of the great writers were etched in stone above the windows: Homer, Virgil, Milton.
Andrew Carnegie donated more than $140,000 to make the building possible. Inside were sweeping marble staircases and open, airy reading rooms. It is the type of building that would be significant today, whatever the use.
The library board renovated it several times before engaging Marcel Breuer in the late 1960s to design an entirely new building. It was a bold stroke.
A Hungarian-born modernist architect, Breuer was known for using newly developed materials and technology in his designs. This would not be a classic library, but rather a work of art that provoked strong opinions.
The Brutalist, blocky structure features precast concrete panels bush-hammered to create texture. A bush hammer is a masonry tool. Completed in 1980, the library is unlike anything else and is still a wholly unique and fascinating building.
Breuer designed a building that would stand out even as much taller buildings dwarfed it. Some people love it, a lot of people hate it, but none can say it is tepid.
In the 1970s, a single image defined Atlanta. It wasn't a "Gone With the Wind”-style plantation home or a neon Coca-Cola billboard.
It was a blue and white flying saucer. For decades, architect John Portman's Hyatt Regency Atlanta hotel, opened as the Hyatt House in 1967, defined the city's skyline more than anything. At its top was Polaris, a blue-domed, rotating restaurant.
I knew little of the soaring atrium — a Portman signature — or the hotel itself, only that blue-hued spaceship floating above downtown. It was on the cover of books, on postcards and it always greeted us when passed on the Downtown Connector.
It was an audacious design that strived to be more than its function. It demanded to be looked at, to inspire curiosity in a young child gawking out the window of the family roadster.
There are many more examples — some that have already been torn down and replaced with something far less interesting. Atlanta's knack for tearing down the past in favor of the new is not because we don't value our history.
We were not content to simply preserve those buildings that came before us, but to invest in new, cutting-edge designs and architects, like the Richard Meier-designed High Museum of Art in Midtown.
It was a signal to the wider world we were a city on the rise.
