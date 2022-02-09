A medium-sized bell sat on top of a tall post off the front porch of an old house on Northside Drive in Sandy Springs.
When Lever Stewart first wandered the property, the vine-covered bell matched the shabby structure, which was on the market. He spoke with the listing agent, who told him it dated back to the 1870s and had been built by James Power.
That name may not be familiar, but the family’s ferry on the Chattahoochee River gave Powers Ferry Road its name. They were among the first pioneer settlers in present-day Cobb County and Sandy Springs.
Stewart could tell the house had been around a while. Dense forest surrounded it, creeping right up to the structure. The history buff fell in love with it, and envisioned clearing out the back for a large, level yard.
He and his wife Jan bought it in 2001.
Before they took possession, the previous owner had moved the bell to a low ceiling dirt-floor carriage room under the house.
Lever Stewart confirmed the house’s origin, tracing the property deed back to 1870 and James Power. He thought perhaps the bell signaled the ferry.
The house is about 1,500 yards from the ferry crossing, and importantly it is above the floodplain. From 1835 to 1903, at least two generations of the Powers family operated the ferry, which ran north of the Interstate 285 bridge.
Travelers would stop at the house and ring the bell, letting the operator know they were on their way down the hill and needed to cross the river.
But Stewart couldn’t be sure. So he went to the internet and searched old bell companies.
Incredibly, the first company he called made the bell. More impressively, the company had the records of every one they made.
By looking at its number, the company confirmed it made the bell in the mid-1800s. It was more than likely it had indeed been the ferry bell.
Stewart passed the property several times a day for years coming to and from work, but seldom took notice of the house. Then, one day, the for-sale sign popped up.
It was a two-bedroom, 130-year-old home with a ramshackle kitchen. He wanted to preserve the home and add space for his family.
It took them a year to find the right builder. They all told him to tear it down and start over. He kept looking until he found one who could not only do it, but do it well.
It was another year until the contractor completed the construction.
The result is a home that combines the old with the new. The transition from the original farmhouse to the new construction is seamless.
The builder designed the new chimneys to match the originals. The leaded glass windows are authentic, and the Stewarts found new leaded glass windows with the same design for the addition.
Franklin stoves sit in two of the fireplaces, which Lever Stewart believes are original to the Powers home. The heart of pine floors are original and distinct.
The “new” front door opens onto the front porch of the original home. The French doors to the sitting room are the original front doors.
The Stewarts transformed the kitchen to a study. In the fireplace is a metal hook, which early families used for cooking over the fire.
The Stewarts are just the fifth family to own the house.
The main reason Lever Stewart contacted the bell maker was because the yoke — the metal frame from which the bell hangs — was missing. Each is unique and made for specific bells.
The company sent him the yoke from the original mold.
The bell fit it perfectly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.