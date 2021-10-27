Stop me if you’ve heard this one: A group of residents upset about rowdy late nights and a general lack of regard for the rule of law lobbies Georgia leaders to allow them to incorporate into their own city.
Actually, given the repetitive nature of this column, I’ll just keep going even if you have.
It happened in 1846. At the time, Atlanta was not a city. It was an unincorporated town in DeKalb County and a lawless one at that. The state didn’t carve Fulton County out of the Western half of DeKalb until 1853.
The effort to create a new city was a struggle, but it passed on its second attempt.
When former Governor Wilson Lumpkin and Charles Garnett, the chief engineer of the state, chose the site for the zero mile post marking the southern terminus of the Western & Atlantic Railroad in 1842, “it was in a perfect state of nature — a wild unmolested forest, not a fence or cabin to be seen anywhere in site of the location,” Lumpkin remembered in a letter to his daughter.
The area was known as Terminus, as it was the terminus of the railroad.
It had another name. In 1839, “Cousin” John Thrasher won a contract to build an embankment for the future railroad. He purchased land nearby and hired the workers who would build the project. A small village complete with stores and saloons cropped up almost overnight.
Individuals called the burgeoning town Thrasherville.
Then Governor Lumpkin renamed Terminus for his daughter, Martha.
Railroad employees didn’t like Marthasville as it was too long to write on freight forms.
Chief Engineer of Georgia Railroad J. Edgar Thomas recommended a new name: “Atlanta, the terminus of the Western and Atlantic Railroad — Atlantic masculine, Atlanta feminine — a coined word, and if you think it will suit, adopt it.”
The railroad companies started listing the destination of Marthasville as “Atlanta” with no legal authority or consequences. They could technically call their destinations whatever they wanted.
The U.S. Postal Service followed suit to prevent confusion, and on Dec. 26, 1845, the Governor of Georgia, George W. Crawford, made the change official, much to the chagrin of Lumpkin.
By 1847, more than 2,000 residents called Atlanta home, “yet everyone does right by what is in his own eye,” wrote an observer. That is a less than subtle way of saying people lived by their own rules.
In 1846, a group of residents went down to Milledgeville, then the state capital, to secure a charter for a new city. They ran into opposition from a familiar name — Cousin John Thrasher.
“There was a charter procured, but a few of us declared we would not have such laws as they had made,” Thrasher is quoted as saying in Atlanta historian Franklin Garrett’s “Atlanta and Environs.”
His group paid a lawyer $50 to stop the measure or “break it up,” as Thrasher put it in the 1871 remembrance.
Undeterred, the city group under the leadership of James Loyd with a charter written by John Collier, tried again the following year. This time it got through. The state approved the charter and Gov. George W. Towns signed it into law on Dec. 29, 1847.
By January 1848, the city of Atlanta would have the ability to elect its own mayor, its own city council, the ability to collect taxes and to suppress disorderly conduct, among other things.
The charter established the first boundaries of the new city as extending one mile from the State Depot in every direction. I assume the State Depot was a predecessor of Union Station at Five Points. It also stipulated the city pay the mayor $200 a year and pay the six city council $20 annually for their service.
I found in Garrett’s books an interesting — or ominous, depending on your take — coincidence. The observer I quoted above, who complained about everyone doing right by their own eye, is one of the fathers of Atlanta.
He was a schoolmaster and was there at its birth, after all.
His name was William White.
The public face of the effort to de-annex Buckhead from the city of Atlanta and create a new city? Bill White.
