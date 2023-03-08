Atlanta may be famous for its airport and the trains that led to her creation, but water bubbles to the surface when it comes to getting around town.
It starts — as everything does — with Standing Peachtree. The great Atlanta historian Franklin Garrett called it the “alpha and omega” of the city’s public roads in his magnum opus, “Atlanta and Environs.”
The trail connecting the Muscogee village at the confluence of Peachtree Creek and the Chattahoochee River to a military fort in Gwinnett County gave rise to our most famous street, Peachtree, and its multitude of ‘ways,’ ‘avenues,’ ‘places,’ ‘terraces,’… I could go on, but you get the idea.
But there were also mills and ferries on the banks of Peachtree Creek and over the Chattahoochee River operated by the individuals who first settled the area.
Their names are on many Buckhead, Sandy Springs and Vinings thoroughfares to this day.
Martin DeFoor was originally from Franklin County and moved to the area around Bolton Road and Moores Mill Road in 1853. He purchased a ferry from one of the first white settlers in the area, James Montgomery, who arrived in 1820 or 1821.
DeFoor even lived in the home Montgomery built, one of the oldest in Atlanta. That is until his son-in-law Thomas Moore tore it down.
He used the lumber to build a barn.
Moore purchased land around Bolton in 1850 and built a mill on Peachtree Creek above its confluence with Nancy Creek.
Unfortunately, Moore’s generosity may have led to his mill’s demise.
In 1892, he donated the right of way to Atlanta for a water plant. Less than a decade later, his mill was deemed “untenable” due to wastewater from the city’s sewage disposal system.
Judge Clark Howell moved out from the city in 1852 purchasing land along Peachtree Creek and building two mills. One was a grist mill, the other a sash sawmill.
They were about 1,000 yards west of the bridge on Howell Mill Road spanning the creek in present-day Memorial Park.
Fire twice destroyed them, the final time in 1879 when he did not rebuild. Howell died three years later at the age of 71.
The historian Garrett concluded more people know Howell’s mill than ever “made use of its facilities” because of the road bearing its name.
Hardy Pace operated perhaps the best-known ferry because of West Paces Ferry Road, lined with Atlanta’s signature homes including the Governor’s Mansion.
Pace, who founded Vinings, originally lived on the northern side of the current West Paces Ferry Road between Northside Drive and Randall Mill Road.
He operated his river crossing beginning in the 1830s over the Chattahoochee. Today it would connect the Lovett School campus with the restaurant Canoe.
Further upriver, a farmer named William Marion Johnston operated a ferry, which would today provide passage between Sandy Springs and Cobb County. Johnston, who died in 1879, didn’t live to see the first bridge across that span completed in 1906.
There is an old adage about not minding what someone writes about you as long as they spell your name correctly. That was not the fate of W. M. Johnston.
Someone misspelled his name for Johnson Ferry Road. Johnston spelled his name with a “t.”
James Power owned the land between Pace’s ferry and Johnston’s ferry. From 1835 to 1903, at least two generations of the Powers family operated a ferry there, which was north of the Interstate 285 bridge over the Chattahoochee.
James Isom gave Isom’s ferry its name. In 1868, John Heard purchased it and ran it until he died in 1890. Thus, it is Heards Ferry Road.
There is not a bridge where the ferry crossed, but it was at the confluence of Sope Creek and the Chattahoochee River.
These mills and ferries no longer exist, but their names do, carrying their stories and Buckhead history into the present day.
