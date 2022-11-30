In James Dickey’s poem, “Looking for the Buckhead Boys,” a middle-aged man returns home after many years only to find his old haunts are gone.
Where he and his friends shot pool is a shoe store.
The Wender and Roberts Drug Store is still there, but where teenagers once hung out, women now shopped for cosmetics. Worse, the exterior is shiny and new. Gone is the place of his faded adolescence.
He goes to the hardware store, where the proprietor remembers him because his fumble cost his high school football team a game. He asks the older man about his classmates.
One died in the war, another of a heart attack, one ended up in prison, and another was an executive with Craft Cheese.
Only the narrator remained, it seemed, until he learned one of his old friends was working at a gas station on Roswell Road.
When he finds him he finally feels like he is home.
The Atlantic published the poem by the former United States Poet Laureate in 1969, and a loose confederation of Dickey’s former North Fulton High School classmates have appropriately embraced the moniker “Buckhead Boys.’
For 53 years, they have gathered on the first Monday in December to reconnect and recollect. Someone reads the poem, and they drink, eat and swap stories of a bygone era.
There’s no point in defining the group because they have evolved over the years. They aren’t boys any longer and by that I mean Buckhead Boys are men and women, old and young.
Where once they were students who had attended North Fulton High School, that is no longer the case. Buckhead Boys are anyone with an affection for Buckhead and $40.
The funds benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Over the years, the group has contributed more than $200,000 to the cause.
It was a dwindling party until the last few years.
Buckhead Boys started as an annual holiday lunch, with just a few individuals. It grew until it was more of a party. At its peak, it drew a few hundred people who attended North Fulton in the 1930s and ’40s.
The stories became not just about those days but about the days of growing up in Buckhead. They were about the exploits on the Westminster football field and Lovett basketball court. They became about the old haunts and familiar names.
They are the stories of the Kings of Buckhead, a crown we have all worn at one time or another.
If you are reading this, you are a Buckhead Boy.
If you’ve driven past a shiny new building and remarked to your kids or grandkids what used to be there, you are a Buckhead Boy.
If you’ve passed a house on Habersham Road and thought about what happened to the family who used to live there, you are a Buckhead Boy.
And you are invited to join us Monday night — Dec. 5 — in the auditorium of Atlanta International School on North Fulton Avenue. Fulton County opened the school as North Fulton High School in 1930. Find the Buckhead Boys on Facebook for more information.
The Philip T. Shutze-desgined building remains and will always be a part of Buckhead.
But you’ll find the Buckhead that exists in a rearview mirror, one that is brighter better than it ever was in the people in the room.
