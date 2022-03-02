I try to be agnostic when it comes to social media.
I do my level best to use it for good. I post my columns to Facebook and Instagram and get a little feisty on Twitter. Of course, LinkedIn is for work and clients, but occasionally I’ll post some history, as it tends to be a little stale otherwise.
Each has its benefits and drawbacks. Ultimately, they are self promotion tools, which is why I try to ignore messages sent through those platforms. Invariably, someone wants me to follow something or attend something.
On LinkedIn, people I’ve never met invite me to join this and that or meet for coffee. I wonder if these tactics ever work. Like spam and telemarketing, they must, or individuals would stop trying.
But one LinkedIn message caught my attention recently. The sender, who I didn’t know — shocking — had read one of my columns and wanted my help.
They had me at “read one my columns.”
She had found a piece I wrote about James McConnell Montgomery, her ancestor, through Google. I checked the bio. She was from Boston, Massachusetts. Quick caveat — I am not going to use her name for privacy’s sake.
Montgomery is a big deal in these parts.
A historical marker on a hill overlooking Marietta Boulevard reads: “On the rise above this marker is the family cemetery of Major J. M. C. Montgomery (1770-1842), probably the first white man to settle permanently in what is now Fulton County. A soldier in the War of 1812, Montgomery served under Lt. George R. Gilmer (later Congressman and Governor of Georgia) during 1813-14 at Fort Gilmer, at the Standing Peachtree, adjacent to the mouth of Peachtree Creek.
Settling here about 1820, he acquired farmlands on both sides of the Chattahoochee River, those on the west bank lying in what was still the Cherokee Nation. In addition to his activities as a soldier and farmer, Montgomery served subsequently as Justice of the Peace, Postmaster, Census Taker, Presbyterian Church Trustee, Tax Collector, Tax Receiver, Sheriff, Indian Agent, and Legislator.
On Dec. 25, 1837, he was authorized to establish a ferry across the Chattahoochee River at the Standing Peachtree (Bolton). Montgomery’s (later DeFoor’s) Ferry at the site of the Seaboard Air Line RR Bridge became “a noted crossing place over the Chattahoochee” and the name persists in Montgomery Ferry Drive in Atlanta. The Montgomery family cemetery is one of the oldest authentic landmarks in this area.”
I am not a historian by any stretch of the imagination; I have neither the intellect nor the temperament.
What I have are an inquisitive nature and a passion for writing.
As a result, my computer and files are repositories of local history.
I responded through the messaging function that the column from three or fours years ago contained everything I knew about the man. And anything I found was available in the public realm. I have a few books, a copy of Franklin Garrett’s “Atlanta and Environs” among them, and the Internet.
We exchanged a few more messages and I pointed her to the Kenan Research Center at the Atlanta History Center. With that, I moved on and promptly forgot the exchange.
A few weeks later, I made an appointment at the Kenan Research Center — a COVID protocol. There was just one other person there when I arrived, a woman surrounded by books and files. She was talking to the manager.
The manager had laid out the files I requested on a separate table. Being the only two people in the room, it was difficult, if not impossible, to overhear the conversation, something about the Chattahoochee River and 1,000 acres.
For a little relevant background, when Montgomery returned to present-day Buckhead, he purchased 1,000 acres along the Chattahoochee for $100.
My curiosity piqued, I walked over and asked, “Are we talking about James Montgomery?”
They were. I offered my limited insight and introduced myself.
It turned out she was the unsolicited LinkedIn message sender. She had flown to Atlanta to continue her research.
Of all the places, of all the days, and of all the people, we were talking face to face about James McConnell Montgomery at the history center.
After a minute or two, I took my leave.
I reached out one more time and asked what she found. Apparently, it was a lot.
“Still processing,” came the response, with a note she would let me know what she found.
Like a shot in the dark, it started with a message to a complete stranger — a rare instance when social media leads to something good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.