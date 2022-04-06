I learned from Franklin Garrett’s history of Atlanta, “Atlanta and Environs,” my great-great-great grandad George Washington Adair was at the helm of the first passenger train to pull into Marthasville — soon to be known as Atlanta.
But there is a problem with that story. He had passed the bar and was a lawyer living in Decatur at the time.
I’ve always had a difficult time reconciling these facts.
This was in the 1840s, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned from writing these columns, in the 19th century, individuals held several jobs.
The first white settler in what would become Atlanta, James McConnell Montgomery, served as an appraiser in the Native American territory, a road commissioner, kept the records for the Court of the Ordinary, was a commissioner for the “poor school,” a mail carrier, a census taker, a justice of the peace, a tax receiver and a tax collector.
He also operated the ferry, a sawmill and a grist mill.
Given that lengthy list of occupations, it could be Adair was both an attorney and a railroad conductor. Maybe.
Last week, I briefly took possession of a history of Adair Realty and Loan Company. The story of George W. Adair’s life is in it.
It is a vanity book printed in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Atlanta real estate company he founded. Jack Adair, his grandson, was the president of the company in 1965 when it held a 100th-anniversary luncheon at the Piedmont Driving Club.
Born in 1823 in Morgan County, George W. Adair’s family moved to DeKalb County in 1825, a few miles southeast of Decatur. His father was a wagon maker and sent his son at an early age to work at a Decatur dry goods store owned by Green Butler.
He was so trusted Butler had him travel to Augusta with $6,000 cash to buy goods. Butler’s wife sewed the money into a handkerchief, then sewed it into the inside of Adair’s clothing.
On the stagecoach ride, he sat between J. Edgar Thomson, who would become the chief engineer of the Georgia Railroad, and Samuel Morse, the inventor of the Morse code — not bad company for a teenager from the sticks.
Butler’s store failed in 1839. Out of a job and with only sporadic schooling, a few benefactors, including future Atlanta Mayor James Calhoun, saw to his education.
When he finished school, he joined a law firm and took on debts to pay for clothing. When he passed the Georgia bar exam, he owed $1,000 and didn’t have money for a law library.
It was not a good situation for the young, struggling attorney.
A fortuitous meeting with that same J. Edgar Thomson when he was 21 led to his employment as a conductor. Upon hearing the young man’s plight, Thomson wrote a letter of introduction to Richard Peters in Augusta, the superintendent of the Georgia Railroad.
With some trepidation, Peters hired Adair as assistant conductor. In 1845, as reported in Garrett’s history, he was working on the first passenger train to pull into the future city of Atlanta.
He spent three years with the railroad, earning $50 a week and retiring all of his debts with interest.
He didn’t go into law, though. He operated a mercantile store, then a clothing store in downtown Atlanta, though neither were successful. He had greater success in real estate and running an auction house. He married in 1845.
He became civically active and, as a member of the Fulton County delegation, voted against secession in the build-up to the Civil War.
Once the war started, like many Atlantans, he swung behind the Confederacy. He published the most widely circulated newspaper in Atlanta at the time, The Atlanta Southern Confederate.
He served under General Nathan Bedford Forrest, who he had met in Memphis before the war. After being wounded at the Battle of Chickamauga, Forrest recuperated at the Adair’s Atlanta home. Adair went with him when he returned to the battlefield, serving as his volunteer aid.
Adair rose to the rank of Colonel, a title that followed him through his death in 1899.
After the war, as Atlanta picked up the pieces, Adair turned to real estate. He had a few other businesses, including launching the Atlanta Streetcar with Richard Peters, but eventually turned his full attention to selling, auctioning and appraising land and what would become Adair Realty and Loan Company.
It is said he sold more real estate than anyone else at the time, and he is credited as one of the men who built Atlanta.
The story of the son of a wagon maker who became a lawyer, a railroad conductor, a colonel and a real estate tycoon is one of character, humility and an act of kindness.
