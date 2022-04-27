Buckhead encompasses about 28 square miles and is home to more than 103,000 individuals. During the average weekday, the population booms to approximately 170,000.
Were it to become its own city — ahem — it would be the eighth largest in the state.
Ninety-three percent of the workforce lives elsewhere, as anyone who has tried to go anywhere between 8 and 9 a.m. or 5 and 6 p.m. can attest.
These are but a few of the nuggets in the 2022 Buckhead Guidebook, produced annually by the Buckhead Coalition. I imagine it can be found in one of the 6,210 hotel rooms or on in the lobby of businesses based here.
It is a by-the-numbers snapshot our community, from average home prices to schools, from parks and attractions to historic districts and economic development. It also offers a brief overview of Buckhead’s long-disputed boundaries and its history.
The current population accounts for 20% of the city. More than 27% of households earn more than $200,000 annually. The median household income for 2021 was $110,157, compared to $68,886 in Atlanta including Buckhead.
Like New Yorkers who have never been to the Statue of Liberty, the guidebook shows how to be a tourist in your own community, like the audio tour of the Battle of Peachtree Creek or a morning at the Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia, MOCA GA, which happens to be in Buckhead.
There are 21 sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including the house at 400 West Paces Ferry Road, built by my great grandmother Katherine Howell, and the home of my great-great aunt and uncle, Edna and Albert Thornton, at 105 West Paces Ferry Road.
It omitted a few other Austell, Thornton and Kennedy houses built earlier than those. I’ll have a few recommendations for next year’s edition. You can never have too much of my family’s history in the public domain.
There is a complete listing of the schools, including a ranking compiled by an outside data organization called Niche. Three of the four top private schools in the state are on the list, and I’m willing to bet an ice-cold Coca-Cola most readers would get at least one wrong.
Buckhead has more than 1,500 retail stores, according to the guidebook, and more than 300 restaurants — or dining places. It notes several bars and restaurants are more than 25 years old. An old hand like me can name them off the top of their head, but for an ever-changing Atlanta, it’s worth noting.
There is an emphasis on shopping. It’s impossible to write anything about our community without mentioning Lenox Square Mall and visionary developer Ed Noble. The guidebook offers that history, as well as the significance of Noble convincing Dick Rich of Rich’s Department Store to anchor one of the nation’s first regional malls.
Buckhead boasts more than 90 million square feet of commercial real estate feet, including apartments and office space. It has an economic impact of $56 billion and creates more than 294,000 jobs.
The average closed home price for 2021 was $1,339,706, with the average for the greater Atlanta area $450,488. Not surprisingly, 30305 and 30327 led the way in terms of home value. The book dedicates several pages to neighborhood associations and the area’s geography.
I did find one legacy error. For decades, Chastain Memorial Park was Atlanta’s largest park at 268 acres. That is until last year, when the Westside Park’s 280 acres opened to the public.
The Buckhead Guidebook is an exercise in boosterism, useful though it may be. There are some things natives may question, like a paragraph describing Buckhead as ‘safe.’
Relatively, yes. But I wouldn’t recommend an out of state visitor walk with their family through the Buckhead bar district after hours on a weekend.
Back in the day, I could find a copy of the Buckhead Guidebook at the Barnes and Noble on Peachtree Road, but I recommend contacting the Coalition at thebuckheadcoalition.com to find out where you can find one if you are so inclined.
