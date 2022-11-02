Atlanta city government showed some deftness last week.
The entire apparatus seemingly mobilized, setting up shop temporarily in Peachtree Road United Methodist Church Monday night.
In Grace Hall, a phalanx of police officers and firefighters sat along a side wall in uniform, lest someone mistake them for ordinary citizens.
Beside them was every city department head, from finance to transportation to watershed management — the captains of a small bureaucratic army that numbers in the thousands.
Across the back wall, some departments staffed desks with color-coded maps and signs extolling the work the city has been doing and will do on behalf of Buckhead residents.
And front and center, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens served as the master of ceremonies. While former GPB senior anchor Rickey Bevington was the moderator, it was the mayor’s show — of that, there can be no doubt.
A cynical person might think this tour de force was a repudiation of the small but vocal group pushing for north Atlanta to secede from the city. In reality, it was one of several town halls the mayor has been holding throughout the city.
There wasn’t an empty chair in the large hall, with many attendees standing along the wall to hear how the mayor would respond over an hour and a half to the questions, which residents submitted in advance, during the town hall or, during the final 30 minutes or so, directly.
Dickens came armed with many ready-made answers, odd for someone who was there to listen.
The first was about what the city was doing about the surge in crime, which came up repeatedly.
Dickens noted crime was down in Zone 2, which includes Buckhead. It was cold comfort considering an 18-year-old recently murdered a man on Peachtree Battle Avenue who was just waiting for his work day to start.
But the mayor subtly handed the questions on crime to the interim chief of police, Darin Schierbaum.
It was tactical.
I saw a few e-mails and social media posts encouraging residents to “boo” when the mayor pointed to the crime statistics, almost as if some critics knew crime was down statistically and didn’t want to hear it.
Knowing Buckhead’s overwhelming support for the men and women in blue, it was highly unlikely anyone would show such disrespect to someone in uniform.
Scheirbaum talked through the numbers and repeatedly praised his officers. He said the Atlanta Police Department was doing its job, a sentiment with which many in the audience seemed to agree.
Both Dickens and the chief pointed the finger at the courts, complaining they are a revolving door for many repeat offenders. Still, they said, the city has enacted initiatives to ensure judges and prosecutors get the full picture of violent or troubled defendants.
Some in attendance asked about efforts to hire more officers. According to Scheirbaum, 140 recruits are on track to join the ranks of the Atlanta Police Department. The current administration also gave officers $4,000 bonuses for staying with the force, which helped with retention, he said.
Dickens took every question from the audience, including one near and dear to me on what the city is doing about the lack of sidewalks around North Atlanta High School.
Before it was over, more than a few residents headed for the exits. It was like a Falcons game when it was all but over, and there was still half a quarter left to play. It’s better to beat traffic than watch the opposing team celebrate on the home field.
I doubt the mayor changed anyone’s mind. Such is the tribal environment in which we live. A group in front of us who dramatically shook their heads ‘no’ several times when the mayor spoke were among the early exiters.
My wife Lori and I stayed after and caught up with a few friends and neighbors, most of whom said they appreciated the effort but remained skeptical.
I was relieved no one booed.
I told anyone who would listen Buckhead was better than that.
Our neighbors proved me right.
