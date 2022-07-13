The scariest place in Georgia during the summer was the pool at Josh Powell Camp.
I wasn’t afraid of the water. I could swim pretty well. It wasn’t bullies waiting to pull down my swimsuit in front of the other campers.
It was the dye in the water.
Summer camps are built on myths and legends. There are achievements and failures. There are kids who stand out and those who shy away. Camps are an essential rite of passage at an impressionable age.
Some of those myths stick with us well into adulthood.
Perhaps some are true, but a majority are false; little tricks developed years ago, ostensibly to get children to behave.
Every weekday for a few weeks in the summer, a yellow school bus driven by none other than Josh Powell picked up campers from the West Paces Ferry Shopping Center on Northside Parkway, each bearing a sack lunch, a bathing suit and a towel.
We trundled up Interstate 75 to the camp bearing his name.
For six hours, we elementary-aged children were on our own in the Acworth woods, figuring things out. We chose the activities from canoeing and archery, to arts & crafts and swimming in the pool. We always had to be somewhere, but we decided where.
Exhausted at the end of the day, we piled back into the bus for the 30-minute or so ride back to Buckhead.
One morning a terrifying rumor rippled through the bus and continued into the days ahead.
Our counselors and Powell told us repeatedly we had to get out of the pool when we needed to use the bathroom.
Many of my fellow young campers apparently did not.
Frustrated, the counselors, or someone with the camp, had allegedly put a special dye in the pool. It activated when someone went to the bathroom in the pool.
I visualized a large, bright red plume surrounding the offender, who would immediately be removed from the pool and scarred for life.
I didn’t want to be anywhere near it. I was afraid of being blamed, a yellow ‘P’ sewn into my trunks.
I stopped going to the pool altogether, opting to canoe instead.
I would purposefully swamp it so I could cool off. It got hot up there in the summer.
Campers hung the rumor out to dry, so to speak, when kids started testing the waters and bragging about it. In fact, there is no such thing as a dye that can do that.
I assume the camp started the rumor. What better way to get kids to stop peeing in the pool?
The other outsized myth was having to wait to swim after eating. We were required to wait at least 30 minutes. If we didn’t, we would develop a cramp and drown.
It was serious.
We’d play tag or throw a ball nearby, impatiently counting the minutes. I never made it the full 30 and yet never drowned.
It turns out swimming after eating isn’t dangerous at all.
To me, these were the wrong things about which to be worried.
We never used sunscreen, for example, despite the fact we were in the sun all day, everyday. Prolonged sun exposure can lead to serious health issues, least of all painful burns.
And let me turn my attention from summer camp real quick. Many moms, mine included, dropped their kids off at the pool for hours at a time several days a week, with no direct adult supervision.
It was left to the community to watch us, led by the lifeguards. When a lifeguard called your name over the public address system, it was time to go.
It is unimaginable today to leave your kids unattended at a swimming pool for hours at a time.
And the high dive was the site of more than a few injuries.
While I didn’t see it, I was there one day when someone landed on the edge of the pool. An ambulance took the kid away, and the high dive came down shortly after.
My uncle also fell off the same high dive when he was a child. Back then, the news made the paper.
Those were real threats, and yet no one batted an eye when we ambled up the ladder or disappeared from view, sometimes for hours.
I tried to figure out where the myths of waiting to swim and the pool dye originated. Everyone, after all, knows about the dye. It was not unique to my camp.
But I couldn’t find any. Like ghost stories told around a fire, each time it is said, it takes on a life of its own.
Josh Powell Summer Camp is still going. We sent our son there years ago. I didn’t tell him about the dye in the pool or that he needed to wait a while after eating to swim.
But I did tell him swamping the canoe is a great way to cool off.
