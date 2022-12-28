This year should go down as one in which we did more good than harm.
Buckhead experienced some major milestones and big preservation wins to count against a fairly significant loss.
I’ll start with the not so good.
A new owner knocked down the home at 660 West Paces Ferry Road — known as the Harrison Jones house — in August.
Jones, an attorney and early Coca-Cola Co. executive, had the Pringle and Smith-designed home built. Completed in 1928, it was among the original West Paces Ferry Road estates.
It is the second one lost. The first was Woodhaven, Robert Maddox’s 1911 country estate, which the state demolished in 1966 to make way for the Governor’s mansion.
In defense of the new owner, 660 West Paces Ferry was on the market for two years.
Developer Kolter Urban, which is building the Graydon Buckhead on the corner of Peachtree Road and Terrace Drive near Peachtree Battle Shopping Center, had the unenviable task of possibly tearing down a historic structure for its 22-story apartment building.
It did the opposite, though, preserving at least the facade of the 1929 National Library Binding Company designed by A. Ten Eyck Brown and Alfredo Barilia.
It is where the Carnegie library system repaired its book bindings. The building looked like an English Tudor home with arched windows and an inviting front door from the front and the sides to match Peachtree Road’s residential look at the time.
With construction underway on the new project and the facade still standing, the save is credited to Peachtree Hills resident Laura Dobson, Aaron Taulbee with Kolter Urban and Richard Lee with Branch Properties.
Restoring William Bagley’s name to the Pharr Road park home to Buckhead Baseball was not a save but it was a rescue.
With all due respect to the longtime umpire and volunteer Frankie Allen, for whom the city renamed the park in 1980, its history has long been hidden.
Few people knew it had been a Black community founded by freed slaves in the 1870s, which Fulton County demolished in the 1940s following complaints from nearby white residents.
Bagley was a community leader, and it became known colloquially as Bagley Park.
His name carried over to the park.
Thanks to Buckhead Heritage, Councilmember Howard Shook’s office and the city, the children who grow up playing there will have some knowledge of an important chapter of our community’s story through the new name — Historic Bagley Park.
That story includes one of Buckhead’s first neighborhoods, Brookwood Hills, which celebrated its 100th anniversary this year.
On May 7, 1922, an advertisement in the Atlanta Constitution announced “a new residential development located on and east of Peachtree Road at Brookwood.”
The man responsible for the neighborhood was Benjamin “B.F.” Burdett, who led the acquisition of 50 acres from the estate of Andrew Jackson Collier.
At that time, the city of Atlanta came to Palisades Road nearly in the center of Brookwood Hills. On January 1, 1952, the city annexed Buckhead, which had been in unincorporated Fulton County.
In 2022, Buckhead had been a part of Atlanta for 70 years.
Looking forward to 2023, I want to work with Friends of Standing Peachtree to bring awareness and activity to one of the most important historic resources in Atlanta, Standing Peachtree Park on Ridgewood Road.
And I will continue to seek sidewalks for North Atlanta High School. Buckhead needs to be walkable, and there’s no better place to start than our public high school, attended by more than 2,000 students. It’s past time, but we need someone with the political will to make it happen.
All in all, 2022 wasn’t half bad. Here’s to an even better 2023 — Happy New Year!
