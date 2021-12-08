Ham Stockton is a religious man.
His faith is one way to make sense of his life’s journey. How else could one explain the son of a snuff salesman, who grew up on Pharr Road where he gathered eggs in the afternoon and milked the neighbor’s cow, becoming an icon of men’s fashion in Atlanta?
One can see a divine hand in the launch of his men’s clothing store, H. Stockton. With $396 to his name, he found space next to the Rialto Theatre downtown and turned to a friend in the securities business to help raise funds.
They decided he could issue some shares of his future company, which would raise half of what was needed. Then his friend did something extraordinary. He loaned Stockton the other half, with the caveat that he did the same for someone else when he was able.
Stockton still had to sell the shares. A few days later, he was in his lawyer’s office when he met an executive with Sears, Roebuck and Co., who agreed to buy them all then and there.
Even his sense of style seems bestowed from on high.
A wealthy classmate couldn’t fit into the clothes his father handed down to him, but they fit Stockton perfectly. Just like that, the North Fulton High School student was wearing the latest men’s fashions from New England. The style influenced him throughout his long and storied career.
His penchant for problem solving can be traced back to his childhood and the Ginny hens across the street. When he was 8, his neighbor asked him to collect eggs every afternoon with a long spoon. He couldn’t touch the nests, or the hens would abandon them.
She told him if he collected five eggs, he could milk her cow, which he wanted to do. But there were four hens. So he hid one of the eggs, and the next day, he brought her the five eggs.
He got to milk the cow.
After graduating from North Fulton in 1948, Stockton decided to go into retail. At the University of Georgia, he served as a campus representative for Rich’s. He returned to Atlanta on weekends and worked at the department store Friday afternoon and all day Saturday before returning to Athens on Sunday.
Following college, he spent two-years in the service. When he came back to Atlanta, he took a position with Parks-Chambers, a luxury men’s clothing store downtown on Peachtree Street. He rose to vice president and launched Bachelors and Benedicts, targeting younger clients with a more Ivy League look and the now-classic soft-shoulder jackets.
In 1963, he opened the first H. Stockton and did well enough to pay his friend back that first loan within two years. He’s also been able to pay it forward several times.
There have been ups and downs, professionally and personally.
Stockton has closed stores due to population shifts. Earlier this year, he asked his son Chip to close the Lenox Square store because of crime. It was bittersweet. Ham Stockton had been at Lenox since it opened, going back to his Parks-Chambers days.
Two H. Stockton locations remain, one in Cobb County on Cumberland Boulevard, the other across from Perimeter Mall on Ashford Dunwoody Road. And, of course, the store is online at hstockton.com.
Stockton told a newspaper in 1978 opening his store was his dream.
“And I thank God it worked. But, I also deal with a tremendous ego — so when it got going, I said, ‘God, I can take it from here.’ I do this, and every time God kicks the hell out of me. I happen to believe (I’m Southern Baptist) that you act out your religion in the dance of life.”
Ham Stockton was named Buckhead Boy of the Year in 1982 by the Buckhead Boys, which held their annual Christmas party at the former North Fulton High School on Monday.
He turned 91 last week and celebrated with breakfast at the White House Restaurant, lunch at the Old Brick Pit Barbeque and dinner at the Capital City Club.
The dance is still very much going, and for Ham Stockton, there is no doubt who is playing the music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.