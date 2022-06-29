When George Walton, Lyman Hall and Button Gwinnett signed their names to the Declaration of Independence in 1776, Atlanta didn’t exist, nor was the area in the colony of Georgia.
The state was so divided when it came to British rule no Georgia delegates attended the First Continental Congress. Just one Georgian attended the second, but he couldn’t vote as he didn’t represent the colony.
However, the three men mentioned earlier traveled to Pennsylvania on behalf of Georgia a year later, when the 13 united colonies formally severed ties with England, igniting the Revolutionary War.
As our nation celebrates its 246th birthday this weekend, I wanted to share some interesting historic footnotes from that period. I’ll circle back to the area’s history at end.
In 1776, Georgia was much smaller — consisting of roughly Burke, Camden, Chatham, Effington, Glynn, Liberty, Richmond and Wilkes counties. They were all located along the coast of Georgia and abutted South Carolina to Augusta.
Several British provocations, including the seizure of boats in the Savannah harbor in March of 1776, caused Georgia to support the emancipation from England and the monarchy.
As the speaker of the delegation, Button Gwinnett was Georgia’s de-facto leader. He directed the brigade leader of the Continental soldiers (and his rival) George McIntosh to attack the British in East Florida in 1777, which failed. The men blamed one another, with a duel settling the matter. McIntosh killed Gwinnett, but Gwinnett managed to wound McIntosh.
One of the most significant battles in Georgia was the Battle of Kettle Creek in Wilkes County. On Feb. 14, 1779, Col. Andrew Pickens led about 350 soldiers against 800 troops loyal to England. It was an overwhelming victory for the upstart Americans, but faded fast.
In 1779, the British flag flew over Savanah and Augusta, as loyalists took those key cities virtually unopposed. Georgia was the only colony returned to the British during the Revolutionary War. This ultimately led to the failed Siege of Savannah, a bloody conflict which lasted several months.
In 1782, with the British finally pushed out, the state elected its first post-colonial government, ending the war in Georgia.
Atlanta — and Buckhead — were in the Creek Nation until 1821, when the Treaty of Indian Springs turned over more than four million acres to the United States for around $400,000 — though just $100,000 of that was actually paid.
Coincidently, one reason the colony remained loyal to the crown prior to 1776 was the fear of Native American attacks. Apparently England proved to be a better partner when it came to protecting early settlers from the assaults.
We celebrate the Fourth of July just like every state in the union, even though a vast majority were not considered the United States at the time. But the sons and daughters of those Revolutionary patriots spread across the new territories. For example, our ancestor Joseph Howell served in the Pennsylvania State Battalion.
I’ve long held, in addition to July 4th, we should celebrate the date of the first Treaty of Indian Springs, Jan. 8 — the date most of our state technically joined the union.
