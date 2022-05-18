F.M. ‘Buster’ Bird could have lived anywhere he wanted in Atlanta.
That may sound braggadocios, but the facts bear it out. For example, two of his co-founding partners in one of Atlanta’s largest law firms lived in Buckhead on Tuxedo Road. Another lived in Ansley Park.
He and my grandmother choose to raise their family on Brighton Road in Brookwood Hills.
My grandfather lived in that home for the remainder of his days.
I knew it well.
It’s where we celebrated holidays and birthdays. When our parents went out of town, its where we stayed.
One of my elementary school classmates lived across the street. A young family with children my age lived next door. The pool and park were always bustling with kids.
It was a far cry from our home on West Wesley Road, where the houses were miles from the busy street and seemingly miles apart.
I imagine the neighborhood reminded my grandfather of Bowdon, Georgia, the small town where he grew up. Everyone knew one another and his home was open and welcoming. His mother was known for hosting community dinners.
My mother, Mary Bird, grew up in the Brighton Road house, and she told anyone who would listen — i.e., me — that it was not in Buckhead.
Brookwood Hills was — and is — a place unto itself.
A few weekends ago, it celebrated its 100th anniversary.
On May 7, 1922, an advertisement in the Atlanta Constitution announced “a new residential development located on and east of Peachtree Road at Brookwood.”
The man responsible for the neighborhood was Benjamin “B.F.” Burdett, who lead the acquisition of 50 acres from the estate of Andrew Jackson Collier.
He borrowed the name from Joseph and Emma Mimms Thompson’s estate near the present-day train station on Peachtree Road. They called it “Brookwood,” and the area came to be known as such.
Joined by his son Arthur, the Burdett Realty Company added a few acres to the original 50. When development started in 1922, it had grown to nearly 100 acres. The first phase included Huntington and Palisades roads and Northwood and Woodcrest avenues.
Brighton Road, Camden Road, Montclair Drive and Wakefield Drive constituted the neighborhood’s second phase, the Brookwood Hills extension, which began in 1924.
There are two things F.M. Burdett did that make Brookwood Hills one of the most coveted neighborhoods in Atlanta.
First, he dammed a natural spring, creating a sandy-bottom lake with concrete walls. It was the neighborhood swimming hole, complete with a high dive, slide and a shallow end.
Today, it is the community pool and the heart of the neighborhood.
Second, he hired the engineer who worked with famed landscape architect Fredrick Law Olmstead on Druid Hills. Much of the neighborhood’s character is derived from Olmstead through that engineer, O.F. Kaufman.
The streets are narrow and curvilinear, shaded by towering oaks. Burdett personally oversaw the planting of those trees.
However, one of the main reasons Brookwood Hills remains intact and shielded from the constant urban commotion at its front door happened despite him.
Burdett envisioned a 500-acre neighborhood stretching from Ansley Park to the Armour industrial area on the other side of the connector. For many decades, city plans called for Palisades Road to connect to Armour Drive.
Proactive neighbors acquired more than 50 acres at the back of the neighborhood, setting it aside as a nature preserve and preventing those roads from ever connecting.
The added benefit is the community is home to a 50-plus acre urban forest.
There are just three ways in and no cut-throughs. That is why Brookwood Hills has thrived across several generations of families. It is essentially a large cul-de-sac.
The neighborhood was designed to be a generational place — several generations of the Burdett family lived there. The grandchildren of some of those first owners’ grandchildren are now moving into the neighborhood.
And the neighbors themselves have gone to extraordinary lengths to protect it.
That same diligence will be required — perhaps more so — to ensure its character endures for the next 100 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.