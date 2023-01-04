Charles Black Sr. used a ruse to create one of the south’s most bucolic neighborhoods.
According to Buckhead lore, he lost most of his money speculating on real estate in Florida in the early 1900s. He returned to Atlanta broke but undaunted.
He knew a significant estate was on the market north of the city. So he borrowed a friend’s Cadillac and chauffeur, picked up another friend — a banker — and drove him to look at the property on Paces Ferry Road.
It worked.
He got the $75,000 loan he needed to buy 300 acres. With it, he planted the seeds of Tuxedo Park.
The land originally belonged to Clark Howell. James “Whispering” Smith, one of early Buckhead’s largest land owners, purchased 405 acres from him in 1860.
F.M. Power next owned it, and in 1903, Atlanta businessman James L. Dickey of the Dickey-Mangham Insurance Company acquired 400 acres from Powers.
It proved to be a seminal moment in Buckhead’s evolution.
Dickey sold 73 acres to his friend Robert Maddox. Following his death in 1910, his son, James Dickey Jr., sold much of the remaining property to Charles Black’s Tuxedo Park Company.
Maddox built a sprawling estate called Woodhaven on his property in 1911. Next door, William Kiser, on property sold to him by Maddox, built Knollwood, one of the iconic early Buckhead mansions.
I mention these two houses because the early advertisements for Tuxedo Park show them side-by-side on huge lots surrounded by the smaller divided lots of the new neighborhood.
The first advertisement appeared in the Atlanta Journal in 1911: “The release by the Dickey estate of 303 acres of the property facing Paces Ferry Road opens to the public what is probably the most ideal building site in the territory of North Atlanta, or for that matter, in the south.”
Bold, to be sure, but the Tuxedo Park and Valley Road companies were not wrong.
The land lots averaged 250 feet across and between 700 and 1,000 feet deep and were around $2,000 each. Black had the not-yet-paved roads covered in gravel to keep the dust down, a selling point when the dust and dirt of the city covered everything and anything.
Black and his son Charles Black Jr. worked with architect Dan Bodin of the firm Frazier and Bodin on the design of many homes, which were speculative. They also engaged one of the city’s first landscape architects, William Monroe Sr.
The three roads — Tuxedo, Valley and Blackland — follow the natural topography.
The World War interrupted the neighborhood’s momentum, but by the 1920s and ’30s, it started to draw big names, including golfing great Bobby Jones and Coca-Cola Co. CEO Robert Woodruff.
Jones built a skeet range on his property called the Tuxedo Gun Club. He was known around the world for his golf shot, but he was a pretty good shot with a 20-gauge as well.
One of the most famous residences in Atlanta is in Tuxedo Park on Blackland Road. The Frazier and Bodin-designed Nunnally house is striking, with four two-story columns across the front and a sweeping verdant lawn.
When the film “Gone with the Wind” premiered in Atlanta in 1940, stars including Clarke Gable, Olivia de Havilland, Vivian Leigh and her future husband Laurence Olivier attended a party there.
The house, which favors Scarlett O’Hara’s plantation home, Tara, from the film, was considered the most photographed home in Atlanta for many years. Much later, a Saudi Arabian prince owned it.
Martin Luther King Jr.’s childhood home on Auburn Avenue has likely dethroned it.
Neighbors had Tuxedo Park added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980, mainly because the suburban estates and natural beauty resulted in a park-like setting for each residence.
Here the Blacks were again prescient. One of their early advertisements stated, “…the preservation of the beauty and the architecture of the section will be rigidly observed.”
While developers have subdivided a few of the original lots and new houses added, that character remains Tuxedo Park’s dominant feature more than a century later.
