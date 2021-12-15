Santa Claus seemed destined to become enmeshed in the advertising of the hometown beverage company.
After all, the most familiar image of Father Christmas — the portly gentleman with a twinkle in his eyes and rosy cheeks — was born out of Coca-Cola Co.’s Holiday advertisement campaigns.
Both rely on the red and white contrast. Coca-Cola has the distinct white script on a red background. For Santa, it’s the white beard and the red suit with a white fur collar and cuffs.
Coca-Cola made both into internationally recognized symbols.
The story of St. Nicholas — the patron saint of children — begins in the 4rd century. He was a bishop born in modern-day Turkey. According to legend, Nicholas of Myra was known for his generosity towards the poor. He was known to give gifts in secret.
The real St. Nick didn’t look anything like the image Coke created. He was South Asian for one thing, likely gaunt due to a 4th-century diet and had a darker complexion.
He died on Dec. 6, the day individuals celebrated his deeds for centuries.
Dutch immigrants brought the tradition to America in the late 1700s. He was called Sint Nikolaas, Sinterklaas for short. Images of Sinter Klaas included a three corner blue hat, yellow stockings and a red waistcoat.
By the 1800s, secret gift-giving became synonymous with Christmas, which Christians recognize as the day Jesus Christ was born. There is no mention of that date in the Bible.
Through the 19th century, department stores promoted giving gifts on Christmas through newspaper advertisements, many of them featuring images of Santa Claus to drive sales of children’s toys.
In 1931, Coca-Cola commissioned artist Haddon Sundblom to create a Santa for its holiday advertising campaigns. Inspired by Clement Clark Moore’s poem, best known for its first line, “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” he painted a plump man with a little sparkle in his eyes and the prerequisite laugh lines.
He had a fluffy white beard, rosy cheeks and a red suit.
The colors are identical with the white and red of the Atlanta soft drink company.
That contrast dates back to pharmacist John Pemberton and an elixir he created called Cola Wine in 1886. When Atlanta passed a prohibition law, he had to come up with another name.
He turned to his bookkeeper, Frank Robinson.
Robinson liked the ‘cc’ of Coca-Cola. Even though he was on the financial side, he thought the alliteration would look good in advertising. He also chose the Spencerian script, which coincidently bookkeepers used — the white, sweeping letters recognizable from a mile away.
Robinson also liked how those letters stood out on a red background, setting a precedent seen around the world 135 years later.
When Pemberton sold his company to Asa G. Candler, Robinson came with it. And when Candler founded the Coca-Cola Company, Robinson was there too, serving as the treasurer and secretary.
As Robinson come up with the name and the look, he handled all the early advertising. He remained with the company even after he retired in 1914 as a board member. I would argue no one is more responsible for the beverage giant’s success than Robinson.
With his well-earned wealth, he purchased 40-plus acres on the northern bank of the Chattahoochee River in Vinings, which he used as a summer retreat. He died in 1923 and is buried in Westview Cemetery. His family still lives on the land on Log Cabin Road. It is The Frank M. Robinson Nature Preserve.
Although the Coca-Cola archives say differently, I can’t help but think the red and white logo created by Robinson influenced — or perhaps was influenced by — the red and white colors of Christmas.
When you add the green-tinted bottles, it is a perfect match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.