On one of those recent 70-degree October afternoons, my wife Lori and I drove to Atlanta Memorial Park and walked around Bobby Jones Golf Course.
We took the path past the Bitsy Grant tennis courts, where my cousin Peter Howell — a Georgia Tennis Association hall of famer — taught me how to hit a ball when I was a kid.
We crossed Tanyard Creek and the park of the same name, where our children and dogs practically grew up.
We went by the Colonial Homes apartments, around the corner from her post college dwelling.
We passed the old golf course clubhouse, where my brother and I knocked back Coca-Colas after terrible rounds of golf.
It was a different park then, used mainly by tennis rats and ruffian golfers — the kinds of folks who preferred it to stuffy country clubs.
As the name suggests, Atlanta Memorial Park marks the location of the Battle of Peachtree Creek, where 8,000 men were either injured or killed in the initial Civil War battle for Atlanta.
The city owned some of it, and in 1929, Albert Howell, J.W. Bedell, Hoke Smith and Clark Howell donated additional land. It was home to Clark Howell’s historic mills.
The city started constructing the 199-acre park with a golf course at its center in 1933 and added the tennis courts in 1952. The 2016 redesign of the golf course and the addition of new tennis courts reinvigorated the park, but the PATH Foundation trail was a game-changer.
People abound — young, old and in between. Individuals rollerblade, bike, run and walk.
They stop and talk to their neighbors, their friends and strangers. We usually see someone we know as we navigate the loop.
A few months ago, Atlanta Beltline announced the proposed route through Buckhead, which will connect to the segments in Memorial Park and around the golf course.
The Beltline was born out of a thesis paper by Georgia Tech student Ryan Gravel in 1999, but the railroad tracks encircling the city date back to the turn of the last century.
In 1899, the Western and Atlantic Railroad connected two rail lines away from downtown, which today comprises the southeastern Beltline. The Atlanta Belt Railway Company completed connecting the lines bypassing the central business district in 1902.
That loop is the backbone of the 22-mile multi-use trail.
The hairy part is through Buckhead. While most of it has been built on abandoned lines, those corridors remain active on the north side. The announced layout takes advantage of existing greenspace, creeks and ‘in between’ areas — nooks and crannies straddling neighborhoods and businesses.
The path will follow roughly Huff Road to the Atlanta Waterworks Hemphill Reservoir, then up Northside Drive, then over — or under — Interstate 75 before connecting to Ardmore, Tanyard and Memorial parks.
At the corner of golf course, it juts over to Bennett Street, crosses Peachtree Road and makes its way to the Peachtree Creek greenway behind the Fresh Market.
One subtle but significant segment is along the water works.
The greenspace was open to residents for decades. Schools used it for cross-country meets, a banquet hall hosted dances and a picnic pavilion was a popular gathering spot.
When the Olympics came in 1996, Atlanta built fences around it to protect the water supply.
Since then, organizations and individuals have been lobbying the city to take them down. Those fences will at least have to be moved, restoring some of the passive park in an area of town that is grossly underserved.
Who knows when all of this will be done. I’ve read anywhere from 2030 to 2050.
Regardless, as we’ve watched Memorial Park evolve over the last five decades or so, the track record so far points to a future brimming with possibilities.
