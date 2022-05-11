237-6125.
I have the number tattooed inside my head, along with my social security number and our wedding date.
A few numbers below those are not as important but equally indelible.
The one above is my childhood phone number and my mother’s phone number until she died. The others are phone numbers of childhood friends.
My father’s phone number is in there as well. While it still works, I haven’t used it in a decade, maybe longer.
Among the other digits I have stored up there are my children’s and my wife’s birthdays.
But do not ask me their phone numbers. I haven’t a clue. I don’t know my father’s cell phone number, either. I don’t know the numbers of my friends, my other family members or my favorite take-out place.
My ancillary brain keeps those numbers — my cell phone. I press or say a name and the call goes through — no memory required.
I’d be cooked if I were to tip over in a canoe on a lake in North Georgia and lose my wallet, car keys and cell phone. I’d have a better chance of reaching my family by shooting a flare in the air.
Phone numbers are nearly irrelevant now, but growing up, they were life.
Everyone I knew had 231 or 237 at the beginning of their seven-digit number.
The school directory and the White Pages were the most important books in any house. So programmed was I that after calling someone two or three times, I had their number down pat.
I am old enough to remember the outrage when the phone company split metro Atlanta into two area codes, which required dialing 404 before the number. That wasn’t a big deal, either, as everyone I knew lived in 404.
People with a 770 number might as well have been from Mars.
Before my time, phone calls to Buckhead started with the word “Cherokee,” as in Cherokee 6125. As Atlanta grew, the phone companies established local dialing services. Operators connected calls.
The first office downtown was called Main. North followed, then West and Decatur.
A subscriber picked up the phone and asked for the service office and the other subscriber’s name.
The Buckhead telephone service center, Cherokee, was on the corner of Peachtree and Roswell roads. It’s still there, I believe, in a three-story windowless building north of the old IHOP.
Interestingly, the purpose of the name — in this case, Cherokee — was for the first two letters, C and H. Atlanta’s phone numbers were six digits then. The C and H represented the dialing service, followed by the subscriber’s four-digit number.
The early names were trees and ground cover; Ivy, Walnut and Hemlock. The main thing was to keep the first two letters distinct numerically — IV, WA and HE.
As Atlanta continued to grow, the phone company switched some of Buckhead and Midtown to a new dialing service, Melrose, which the phone company set up in the Toco Hills area.
Many years ago, a reader gave me a copy of the Atlanta Telephonic Exchange directory from Oct. 21, 1881. At the time, the phone company operated out of the top floor of the Kimball House hotel. The wires dangled down to poles below.
The 100 or so names are listed alphabetically, and most are businesses. There are a few Adairs, an Allen, an English and an Elsas, but no Austell.
My great-great-grandfather Alfred Austell died in Atlanta that year, and given his prominence, it’s surprising he either didn’t subscribe or wasn’t listed.
Perhaps his was a private number.
Back then, individuals picked up the receiver and shouted the business they were calling. The operator, usually a young boy, did the rest.
Today, I hold a button on my phone and shout, “Call Lori.” After a few rings, I’m talking to my wife. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
I shudder to think where we would be were that technology to fail.
But if it did, the Georgia Homeland Security Agency has step-by-step instructions at gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia/make-plan or Google “Georgia emergency plan.”
