What is it about a Varsity chili dog?
Its parts are as ordinary as the day is long, but together, the ‘dog’, bun, chili and mustard are the culinary equivalent of a cloudless 70-degree fall day on a back porch in Atlanta.
The dog by itself doesn’t seem to be much. I’m guessing a bit because I’ve never pulled a chili dog apart. I’ve never eaten a naked dog either, but just the thought of it makes me sad.
The bun is soft and pillowy. The chili is stout enough to stay on top, where it should be. The mustard is a thin line right down the center of the chili.
Never have I ever thought about putting anything else on one, not even raw onions folded in wax paper.
A side of onion rings and a frosted orange are necessary. A Varsity chili dog should never be eaten without them. It’s the law.
As much as I love them — and I do — I never thoughts I’d drive more than five minutes for one.
It’s more the experience and the memories.
I seldom, if ever, ate at The Varsity — the original — on North Avenue when I was a kid. I have a few memories of the Athens location on Saturdays during football season.
I did, however, frequent the Varsity Jr. on Lindbergh Drive with my mother, Mary Bird. We sat in her car outside. Our lunch arrived in a box on a tray that hung from the half-rolled-down window.
Pigeons flitted impatiently from curb to car, looking for a piece of bun or a French fry. When we were done, a car hop took our tray and we were off, full and fully content.
And yes, the inside of the car reeked of onion rings and mustard for the rest of the afternoon.
The Varsity Jr. was still there when we had our kids, but we were no longer an eat-in-the-car family.
It was surreal the first time I went inside. I felt lost or like I was doing something wrong. It became normal over time, less awkward. But it was a transition.
It was only when that location closed 12 years ago I started traveling down to North Avenue for a chili dog, onion rings and a frozen orange.
It was the same experience as the one I knew, and the food was exactly the same. It’s the food, yes, but it’s more the institution.
A rumor began circulating earlier this year the downtown site was for sale. The Atlanta Business Chronicle reported last month the owners are looking for a partner to redevelop the high-profile 4-acre site.
The seeming fate of the fast-food icon is the story of Atlanta.
Frank Gordy opened The Varsity in 1928 in a brick building on that corner. Back then, he was focused on serving the individuals taking the nearby trolly, but he had grander ambitions. He named it The Varsity because he wanted to open one on every college campus.
On its first day in business, it made $47.30, which is pretty good when you realize they charged a nickel for a hot dog.
As Atlanta took off, so did The Varsity, expanding over and over again, first to Athens, then becoming the world’s largest drive-thru before opening locations across the state, including on Lindbergh.
It has hosted just about everyone running for president, every governor; movie and sports stars and college and high school field trips. It is synonymous with Atlanta, like Coca-Cola, the Braves and CNN.
Even though Frank Gordy’s family is looking for someone to redevelop the corner, from what I’ve read, they will continue to own it, and whatever configuration it takes, The Varsity will be a part of it.
That’s good news. I can only handle losing so many places woven into my childhood, and there aren’t many left in Atlanta.
It’s funny because The Varsity is not a place I take guests when they come in from out of town unless they ask, which they do, but it is a place I take my family.
And I stand by my contention that there is nothing remarkable about a Varsity chili dog, except you can’t get one anywhere else.
