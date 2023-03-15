From the top of Vinings Mountain Major General William Tecumseh Sherman first spied the church steeples of Atlanta July 5, 1864, or so the story goes.
His March to the Sea was in the future at that point, but here before him was his goal. Atlanta was a manufacturing and transportation hub, supplying the Confederate armies with weapons, ammunition and supplies.
The longer Atlanta stood, the longer the war raged.
With support waning in the north, the United States also needed a symbolic victory. Capturing the second most important southern city would achieve that goal.
Richmond, Virginia, the capital of the breakaway states, was the most important.
The Atlanta campaign began closer to Chattanooga, Tennessee, where Sherman amassed three armies totaling more than 100,000 troops.
General Joseph E. Johnston and his 53,000-troop Army of Tennessee stood in his way. The Confederacy would send another 15,000 men to reinforce him. It was the largest southern army, which shows the importance of Atlanta.
Sherman advanced through north Georgia down the Western and Atlantic Rail Road route, which created Atlanta and connected it to Chattanooga.
The two armies engaged in several battles, and Johnston held firm.
Sherman repeatedly attempted to get around the Army of Tennessee’s flank. Johnston countered correctly every time.
He was in near-constant retreat, but his army remained intact.
Sherman tried to break through with a frontal assault June 27, 1864 at Kennesaw Mountain. He was defeated soundly.
So he returned to trying to outflank his adversary.
Vinings proved to be a sticking point because of the Chattahoochee River Line, a series of defensive fortifications north of the river stretching from Vinings to Mableton.
Confederate Brigadier General Francis Asbury Shoup designed the series of arrow-shaped forts connected by trenches and artillery redans. They were made of logs and dirt stacked about 10-12 feet high and could accommodate up to 80 men.
Known today as Shoupades, there were 36 in all.
They gave Sherman pause. Upon further reflection, he reported it was the “best line of field entrenchments” he had ever seen.
The delay gave northern General Oliver Otis Howard time to set up a headquarters in Hardy Pace’s Vinings home and plan the attack on Atlanta. Pace, 78 at the time, fled as the northern troops advanced.
Concerned Sherman would again attempt to get around him, Johnston abandoned the river line and retreated to Peachtree Creek.
Federal troops crossed the Chattahoochee at Pace’s and Power’s ferries with no resistance.
The decision proved disastrous for the Confederacy. Frustrated by the constant retreating, President Jefferson Davis replaced Johnston with the far-more aggressive John Bell Hood.
Hood launched an attack at Peachtree Creek July 20, 1864, a Federal victory that marked the beginning of the end of the Civil War. Atlanta would stand until September, but Sherman rained holy heck down on the city for a month.
By the time Federal troops moved in, Atlanta was completely destroyed and nearly abandoned.
Vinings continued to play a significant role during the Atlanta campaign. Vinings station served as the Federal supply line, where the United States sent provisions and supplies by railroad for its troops.
Hardy Pace’s house became a hospital where wounded soldiers received care.
Several Shoupades remain today in River Line Park in Smyrna, a 14-acre recreation park, and Shoupade Park, 4770 Oakdale Road.
Pace’s house burned down, but his son Solomon Pace built a home on the site between 1865 and 1874.
Today it is a historic house cared for by the Vinings Historic Preservation Society.
