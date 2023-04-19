I had known Boyce Ansley all of my life — she was my godmother, after all.
I knew about her community involvement: from the Atlanta Opera, where she was chair emeritus; to George Washington’s Virginia home, where she served as regent of the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association; to the Georgia chapter of the Trust for Public Land, where she was a force of nature.
But I knew little about the school bearing her name.
That changed last week. And knowing what I know about Ansley and her myriad causes, it is the most important — present tense intended.
The Boyce L. Ansley School is a tuition-free private school for children whose families are dealing with homelessness or housing insecurity.
I didn’t get it at first.
It’s a real and challenging issue, which makes sense when you think about it.
These parents are trying to find shelter, jobs and assistance. Now, think about doing that with children in tow.
With no permanent address, some can’t stay in school, resulting in a vicious poverty cycle.
In the basement of St. Luke’s Episcopal Cathedral on Peachtree Street on the edge of downtown, supporters, with Ansley’s help, launched a private school to ensure these children had access to education, meals and support eight years ago.
Today, the school is in its own space, with separate classrooms, a lunchroom and uniforms, with aquariums and science projects lining the halls.
And there’s an art class, thanks to volunteer teacher and artist Heyward Fougerousse, which offers these bright and talented children a creative outlet, self-expression and freedom.
I met Boyce Ansley’s husband, Shepard, and their daughter Poncie, for two of Fougerousse’s classes last week.
When I first walked into the school, a little girl who couldn’t have been three feet tall introduced herself to me, shook my hand and welcomed me before skipping off down the hall.
Fougerousse is a spark of creativity in human form, a ray of sunlight, wholly committed and engaged with the person in front of her, which was me for a few moments when I walked into her makeshift classroom.
But soon, kindergarten students entered her art class. They listened and got to their projects — multiple-layered works made with colorful paper and glue.
I even got in on the act, helping one little boy make what I thought was a taco but ended up being a hamburger with me in-between two buns glued on a brightly-colored piece of paper.
There were lots of hugs and lots of “excuse me”s. Another student told me a story about his art involving a large family, a dog, airplanes and Hawaii. When one little girl had to leave for the day, a boy ran across the room to hug her goodbye.
Fougerousse and assistant art teacher Ashley Finsthwait were in the middle of it all, encouraging, validating and listening.
The public can see the students’ work in the “Beyond Circumstance: Abstracts from Ansley” exhibit in the Glenn Gallery at St. Luke’s. The canvases, created over several weeks, are colorful, expressive, creative, thought-provoking and worth seeing.
They are also for sale, with proceeds benefiting the school.
It needs and deserves all the support it can get. While the art program is impressive, cool, and important, the school ensures its students can read proficiently by the third grade, a critical developmental milestone.
The administrators, teachers and volunteers under the Head of School, Dr. Leah Skinner, are truly doing yeoman’s work, giving the children a shot at a brighter future.
The art exhibit will be up through July. St. Luke’s is also presenting Concert for a Cause featuring The String Queens, an award-winning assemble out of Washington, D.C., on April 21. It is free and open to the public, with a contribution to the school encouraged.
The trio will perform for The Boyce L. Ansley School as well. Visit the St. Luke’s website to learn more.
The students and their parents will see their work hanging on the gallery walls in a few weeks.
Fougerousse has been telling them they are stars because their work raises funds to keep the school going. When they see their work hanging on the walls, they will feel it.
Several paintings have already sold.
Boyce Ansley died in 2013. She could not have known this program would grow to what it has become, and it’s just getting started. They want to build their building and keep expanding to serve more at-risk children.
It is an impactful and meaningful legacy for someone who spent most of her life solving problems and thrived working on the most difficult ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.