I wasn’t looking to buy anything new when I walked through the door of Bennie’s Shoes last week.
I needed a repair.
The gentleman behind the counter, who is always there — more-salt-than-pepper retreating hair, mustache, somehow both ornery and affable — asked if I needed help.
I placed a pair of black oxfords in front of him.
He looked at the shoes, then at me, then back at the shoes. He picked one up and inspected it. I explained there was a hole in the sole and showed him where the bottom of the heel was coming apart.
He seemed skeptical. Had I had them repaired before?
No, I said.
I bought them at that very store longer ago then I cared to admit. So long ago, in fact, I had worn a hole in the sole and the heel was falling apart.
Golden Thornton helped me when I bought them. I remembered because we shared the name. He showed me a newspaper clipping of his son — or maybe his grandson — also a Thornton, competing in a track meet in LaGrange.
The man at the counter pulled out a blue ticket and wrote down my name and phone number.
As I stood there, I told him I believed Bennie’s was the oldest business in Buckhead.
He stopped writing, looked over the top of his glasses and said it might be the oldest in the state.
I told him I was a newspaper columnist and I’d like to write something about Bennie’s.
He said a lot of people had written about Bennie’s. Clearly he wasn’t interested. But he could tell I wasn’t going away, so he walked to the opposite wall and gestured to a few framed articles and pictures.
Famed Atlanta historian Franklin Garrett gave them a black and white photo of the Bennie’s sign on Broad Street from the 1930s. By then, it had been in business for at least two decades.
I asked him who “Bennie” was.
He gave me that same look over his glasses, stupefied someone would walk into Bennie’s Shoes and not know who Bennie was.
“He was my grandfather.”
Bennie Shemaria immigrated to the United States when he was just 16. He came from the Isle of Rhodes, a Greek island in the Aegean Sea, and through Ellis Island before finding his way to Atlanta.
He opened an eponymous shoe repair business in 1909 on Marietta Street downtown. He married his betrothed, and they had three boys, all of whom went into the shoe repair business, much to their father’s chagrin.
The business did well.
It survived the Great Depression, two World Wars and the Great Recession. It innovated and grew. In the early 1960s, the brothers partnered to launch a “shoe mobile,” a shoe-shaped truck for pick-up and delivery.
In 1970, it started selling shoes after one of the sons acquired a few hundred factory rejects and sold them at a discount.
They flew off the shelves.
Bennie’s eventually moved to burgeoning Buckhead across Sidney Marcus Boulevard from its current location on Piedmont Road. It remains the original. Two more locations opened.
By 1995, it was the top men’s shoe store in the South.
The big box retailers and the Amazons of the world changed the landscape, especially for a family-owned small business. The two newer locations closed. COVID and regulations — don’t get the man at the counter started — caused shipping costs to explode.
As it always has, Bennie’s is adapting, this time by returning to its roots. Now, as it was then, Bennie’s remains the best shoe repair store in the city.
Mark Shemaria, Bennie Shemaria’s grandson, is the third generation to run the business. He has been working there since before he could drive a car.
He is the man behind the counter, who holds a pair of shoes in his hands for a few moments, inspecting the leather and the stitching and asking questions before rendering a verdict.
Saying something is the oldest is fraught, but with some confidence, I can say there isn’t another place in Buckhead, maybe even the state, like Bennie’s.
There sure as heck aren’t many people left like Mark Shemaria.
