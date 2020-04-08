Easter Sunday usually draws about 20,000 people to the intersection of Peachtree and East Wesley roads and Andrews Drive.
This Sunday will be a bit different due to the novel coronavirus. Still, it has always interested me how three of the largest Christian churches in Atlanta came to occupy the same corner in Buckhead.
The Cathedral of Christ the King, Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church and the Cathedral of St. Philip have Peachtree Road addresses and are all within a block of each other. Christ the King and Second-Ponce are in fact neighbors, separated only by East Wesley.
Of the three, two were around before moving to Buckhead. St. Philip dates back to 1847. It was first located across from the current Georgia State Capitol building on the corner of Washington and Hunter streets in downtown Atlanta. With more than 7,000 members and associates, it is considered one of the largest Episcopalian congregations in the country.
Second-Ponce de Leon traces its roots back to three churches. The earliest was Second Baptist Church, founded in 1854. It was originally located on the corner of Washington and Mitchell streets downtown, not far from the first St. Philip. The second church was Ponce de Leon Baptist, founded in 1904, which not surprisingly was located on Ponce de Leon Avenue at the corner of Piedmont Avenue.
The story of these august institutions’ moves to Buckhead is a familiar one. With the advent of the automobile, more families left downtown and moved north to burgeoning communities like Buckhead.
These families formed the backbones of these early churches. Membership in the downtown churches plummeted as a result.
In terms of who got here first, Second-Ponce de Leon, the merger of Second Baptist, Ponce de Leon and Buckhead Baptist Church, purchased the land on the corner of Peachtree and East Wesley Road in 1929. In 1932, the joined churches celebrated the first worship service in the current location. Today, it is one of the nation’s largest Southern Baptist congregations.
One year later, the members of St. Philip began worshiping in “a little gray church” on top of a hill at the intersection of Andrews and Peachtree. It would be several decades before the grand Cathedral opened in 1962.
When it opened its doors in 1938, Christ the King had recently been named the co-cathedral of Georgia, a designation it shared with Savannah. Designed by Henry Dagit and Sons and built with limestone to rival Notre Dame in Paris, it was dedicated in 1939.
The ceremony lasted longer than two hours and featured four archbishops, a dozen bishops, 150 priests, Gov. E.D. Rivers and Atlanta Mayor William Hartsfield. The parish is one of the 10 largest congregations in the United States, with over 5,500 families.
Interestingly, Christ the King’s rectory is on the grounds that were once home to the headquarters of the Ku Klux Klan, which had been in a sprawling Greek-revival mansion fronted by four two-story columns and a grand front porch on the corner of East Wesley.
It held its first mass on that porch in 1936. In addition to hating blacks, Jews and immigrants, the Klan was fervently anti-Catholic. It was a fitting turn of the screw.
The reason these three significant churches are located so close to one another is a matter of available real estate and a shifting population. At the time these churches came to Buckhead, neighborhoods like Peachtree Heights and Garden Hills were the heart of an ever-growing community.
