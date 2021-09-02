Several of Northside’s top cross country teams will be competing in one of the premier regular season meets in the state at the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational at Carrollton High School Sept. 11.
Westminster, Pace Academy, Riverwood and North Atlanta are scheduled to compete in the meet, which will be held on the course where the state meet is held every November.
The varsity portion of the meet begins with the Large School Girls (Class AAAAA through AAAAAAA) at 8:30 a.m., followed by the Large School Boys at 9 a.m., the Championship Girls at 9:30 a.m., the Championship Boys at 10 a.m., the Small School Girls (A through AAAA) at 10:30 a.m. and the Small School Boys 11 a.m.
Leading the way will be Westminster, which won both boys and girls state championships in Class AAA last year.
Pace Academy is also expected to be one of the top contenders in both the boys and girls races. The Knights won the girls’ state title and was runner-up among the boys in AA a year ago.
Four of the top five boys individual seeds are Northside runners. Pace senior Edward Blaha, who won the Class AA boys state championship last year, is the top seed, while Westminster senior Matthew Fernando – a fourth-place state finisher in AAA in 2020 – is the No. 2 seed.
The other two local top-five boys seeds are Pace runners – seniors George Blaha (No. 4) and Robert Mallis (No. 5).
Other notable boys runners are Westminster teammates Whitaker Swann and Jack Ramsey – both seniors – and sophomore Joseph Jacquot, along with North Atlanta junior Sumner Kirsch.
Several Northside runners are top-10 seeds in the girls, with North Atlanta sophomore Catherine Townsend seeded sixth, Riverwood junior Alexa Hoppenfeld seventh and Pace senior Laura Arenth eighth.
Among the other local girls standouts competing in the meet are Pace runners Caroline Hood, a sophomore, and Kate Jonas (senior), along with Riverwood senior Nina Ouellette.
