Pace Academy’s Caroline Hood — seen here racing towards the finish line on her way to a runner-up finish in the Class AAAA girls race at the state cross country meet last November — will be among the Northside cross country standouts competing at the Wingfoot Cross Country Classic, which will be held at Sam Smith Park in Cartersville Sept. 22 and 23.

 Special Photo: Fred Assaf
