ATLFAMILYMEAL, Second Helpings Atlanta and the Atlanta Community Food Bank are teaming up to delivering 20,000 meals by the end of October to families in need across metro-Atlanta.
The initiative is an extension of Second Helpings Atlanta and the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s “Atlanta Community Kitchen Project,” launched earlier this summer to address the rising rates of food insecurity spurred by the pandemic.
“Food insecurity is skyrocketing in our community,” Executive Director of Second Helpings Atlanta Andrea Jaron said. “As the city’s leading non-profit organization rescuing surplus food and distributing it to those in need, we are able to use our expertise to partner with an impactful organization like ATLFAMILTYMEAL and connect their generous food donations to our network of benefiting agencies.”
Throughout September and October, the organizations are joining forces to prepare, package, and deliver several thousand meals per week to homeless shelters, food pantries and more across Atlanta. Combining the organizations’ resources including ATLFAMILYMEAL’s participating kitchens — Ladybird Grove and Mess Hall, Proof of the Pudding, El Ponce and Willy’s Mexicana Grill — and Second Helpings Atlanta’s network of drivers and food recipients, the collaboration is bringing together local, grassroots initiatives to source and provide meals for Atlantans in need.
“We are honored to work together with Atlanta institutions like Second Helpings Atlanta and Atlanta Community Food Bank to help combat hunger and food insecurity in Atlanta,” Founder and CEO of ATLFAMILYMEAL Michael Lennox said. “Partnership opportunities like this are a ‘win-win-win’ that bring multiple organizations together on a united front, provide much-needed revenue for local restaurants during a time of crisis, and direct nutritious and chef-prepared meals from these restaurants to pockets of our community with the most critical food needs.”
With vans donated from Mercedes Benz USA, the initiative has pledged to deliver meals on a weekly basis totaling 20,000 by the end of October.
“Atlanta’s business community has been incredibly generous in supporting our efforts to feed the growing number of Georgians during the pandemic,” President and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank Kyle Waide said. “With the support of Atlanta's business community, we have grown our weekly food distribution more than 50% since the crisis began in March. The Atlanta Community Kitchen Project offers another opportunity for businesses to work with us to feed our neighbors. We are so grateful to our partners who have offered financial support and/or access to their idle commercial kitchens, enabling us to reach more families in need with fresh prepared meals.”
