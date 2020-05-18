Every Woman Works and Leadership Sandy Springs are hosting the first A Bear and A Book Drive that will benefit children of all ages in the Sandy Springs and the metro Atlanta area.
A Bear and A Book Drive is a partnership that involves United Way of Greater Atlanta, Leadership Sandy Springs, Black and Decker and Every Woman Works.
Now through May 31 Every Woman Works is collecting gently used books for children pre-K through 12th grade. In addition to giving each child books, they will also receive a teddy bear.
United Way of Greater Atlanta donated 600 teddy bears and Leadership Sandy Springs will serve as a location for donation bins. Black and Decker will help with the book collection.
“Reading expands the ability to dream and the exposure of an individual," Executive Director of Every Woman Works Stacey Howell said. "I hope that you will join us in our effort to reach at least 100 families in the Sandy Springs and metro Atlanta area and help us stop the summer slide.”
The two locations of the donation bins are 1215 Hightower Trail, Building D, Suite 101 in Sandy Springs (next door to the post office) and at Leadership Sandy Springs, 135 Hildebrand Drive, right around the corner from Heritage Green. The books will be disbursed in mid-June.
