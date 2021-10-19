Women-owned luxury brand Weezie opened its first storefront in Buckhead Oct. 13.
Founded in 2018 by Liz Eichholz and Lindsey Johnson, Weezie specializes in custom-order towels, bath mats and robes. Customers have the freedom to completely customize their products, from choosing embroidery, towel colors, piping and other styles.
Weezie was born after Eichholz struggled to decided what kind of towels to add to her wedding registry. Eichholz said she remembers feeling overwhelmed standing in front of a floor-to-ceiling display of bath towels with numerous thread count, cotton and color options.
"Weezie is the kind of the company that I was looking for at the time and couldn't find," Eichholz said. "(We made) buying luxury towels easy with quick timing, and a brand that I felt like I could connect with and just kind of made the purchasing process joyful."
All of Weezie's textile products are made in a family-owned business Johnson and Eichholz met at a textile show. Prior to opening the store in Buckhead, Weezie had been strictly online, with its headquarters in Savannah and and a small corporate team in Atlanta.
"It's been it's been fun growing the business in Atlanta and hiring people here and then engaging with the customers," Johnson said. "Costumers wanted to be able to come in and touch and feel the towels especially — there's a tactile part, where you want to touch."
Weezie is at 61 East Andrews Drive Suite 1 and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit weezietowels.com.
