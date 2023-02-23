The will celebrate International Women’s Day this year with an event that focuses on the "Voices of Young Women Leaders," the "Climate Crisis and Women" and "The Care Economy."
IWF’s 4th annual International Women’s Day celebration, “Women Leading Change,” will be held March 2, from 2 to 5:30 p.m., at the Georgia-Pacific Center Auditorium. The event, which celebrates achievements and recognizes the challenges of women in the U.S. and worldwide, will be both in-person and virtual, by invitation.
Speakers also will discuss where women worldwide stand in the wake of political, economic, legal, and healthcare changes that have taken place in the past year.
"The International Women’s Forum Georgia chapter is delighted to again bring both an in person and virtual program to recognize and discuss the status of women in the world, our nation and our local community," president of IWF Georgia’s board of directors Susan Bell said. "In celebration of International Women’s Day, we are hosting world renowned speakers who will discuss key challenges and actions women can take to improve their lives and their families’."
Event co-chairs are Amy Glennon, former publisher of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Laura Neuman, Senior Advisor of The Carter Center.
The program will include key areas of Women Leading Change:
Young Women Leaders
Carter Center CEO Paige Alexander will introduce a series of videos from young women leaders around the world.
Climate Crisis and Women
Media executive, journalist and author, Pat Mitchell, will be joined by Michelle Nunn, CEO of Atlanta based CARE USA to talk about leading a cohort of women leaders around the world on actions to fight climate change, and the effects of the climate crisis on women and their families.
The Ground Shifted – Where do Women Stand?
Panelists including Beatrice Duncan, United Nations Constitutional and Access to Justice Policy Advisor; and Staci Fox, President and CEO of the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute will discuss the implications to women worldwide of the significant political, economic, legal shifts in the past year.
The Care Economy - Women are the World’s Caretakers But Who Takes Care of Them?
Jennifer Olsen, CEO of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving; Diana Rodriguez Franco, Secretary of Women for the city of Bogota, Columbia; and Maria Floro, Emeritus Professor of Economics, and former Director of the Program on Gender Analysis in Economics at American University, will discuss caregivers – both paid and family – and their foundational role in the economy. The panel will be led by Lisa Gordon, COO of the city of Atlanta.
The day will open with a performance from artist, singer and performer Amira Daugherty.
Sponsors include the Atlanta Press Club, Georgia Press Club, Georgia Pacific, Georgia Power, Kaiser Permanente, Cox Enterprises, Marriott Marquis Atlanta and the Georgia Commission on Women.
International Women’s Forum of Georgia was founded in 1988 following former U.S. First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s hosting of the Women and the Constitution Conference at the Carter Center. The 15 founding members included Mrs. Carter, Coretta Scott King, Shirley Franklin, Leah Ward Sears, Betty Siegel, Christine King Farris, and Liane Levetan. Other founding members were Amanda Brown-Olmstead, Wicke Chambers, Alice Parsons, Judith Sans, Ruth Schmidt, Dayle (Powell) Spencer, Cathy Steinberg, and Betty Talmadge.
Today, IWF Georgia continues to support the mission of the IWF to advance women’s leadership and promote equity worldwide. IWF Georgia sponsors non-corporate Fellows in the highly selective IWF Global Fellows Program.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.iwfgeorgia.org/iwd-2023.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.