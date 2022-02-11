A woman was shot by police after stabbing two people at the Greyhound bus station on Forsyth Street.
At around 10:30 p.m. Feb. 10, a woman walked inside the bus station wielding two knives. Atlanta police say as the woman approached the counter, she stabbed two victims, a man and a woman. Both victims ran out the back door of the bus station as the woman went out the front door of the bus station a short time later. The woman remained outside the bus station, still holding knives in her hands.
Once a responding Atlanta Police officer arrived, the officer immediately made contact with the woman. Police say the woman ignored the officer’s commands and continued to approach the officer while holding a knife in each hand. The officer gave several commands, ordering the woman to drop the knives. Police say she did not comply; instead, she continued to approach the officer, who fired once, striking the woman.
The two knives were recovered from the scene. The woman was taken to Atlanta Medical Center and the two victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. All are in stable condition.
Police have not yet identified the woman.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting. Once the investigation is completed, it will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.
