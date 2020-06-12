The Shops Buckhead Atlanta in Buckhead will host a blood drive June 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help the American Red Cross meet the urgent need for blood.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many blood drives were cancelled nationwide and locally, lowering the amount of blood hospitals normally receive. Also, with many hospitals seeing less COVID-19 patients and reopening to elective surgeries and other patients, demand is up.
“Hospital needs are rising, and blood donation is vital for many patients needing treatments for cancer, trauma, sickle cell, complications for women during delivery and more,” a message stated in an email The Shops sent to its email subscribers.
The blood drive will take place at Suite B200, on the corner of Buckhead Avenue and Peachtree Road. Participants must book a time slot by visiting www.redcrossblood.org and using the code “shopsbuckhead.” Temperatures will be checked upon arrival, and social distancing measures will be in place. Each donor will get a $5 Amazon gift card.
Residents who can’t attend The Shops’ blood drive can sign up for another one by visiting www.redcrossblood.org.
