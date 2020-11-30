The Atlanta Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in a recent sexual assault incident that took place near Lenox Square mall in Buckhead, thanks to help from the MARTA Police Department.
According to a news release, Nov. 6 at about 7 p.m., a male suspect sexually assaulted a female victim near the mall. The victim was forced to leave with the suspect while he was armed and then taken to another location and sexually assaulted. Security video captured images of the suspect entering Lenox before or after the incident.
A week later the police sent the release to the media, stating it was seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect, and four days later the reward for information leading to a suspect’s arrest and indictment was raised from $2,000 to $5,000. The police’s special victims unit canvassed the area Nov. 25 while handing out BOLOs (be on the lookout for) of the suspect to residents as well as the MARTA Police.
Nov. 27, a MARTA police officer recognized the suspect inside a MARTA station from the BOLO. MARTA units detained the suspect and immediately notified investigators with the Atlanta Police’s special victims unit. SVU investigators responded to the scene and took custody of the suspect.
The suspect is identified as Dwayne Bailey, 36, and he was charged with rape, aggravated assault and kidnapping and was transported to the Fulton County Jail without incident.
“The Atlanta Police Department would like to commend the diligent work of the investigators with the special victims unit and thank MARTA PD for their assistance in bringing Mr. Bailey into custody,” the release stated.
