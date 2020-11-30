Updated

This article was updated Nov. 30 at 10:19 a.m. with the suspect's photo added.

The Atlanta Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in a recent sexual assault incident that took place near Lenox Square mall in Buckhead, thanks to help from the MARTA Police Department.

Bailey, Dwayne rgb

Dwayne Bailey

According to a news release, Nov. 6 at about 7 p.m., a male suspect sexually assaulted a female victim near the mall. The victim was forced to leave with the suspect while he was armed and then taken to another location and sexually assaulted. Security video captured images of the suspect entering Lenox before or after the incident.

A week later the police sent the release to the media, stating it was seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect, and four days later the reward for information leading to a suspect’s arrest and indictment was raised from $2,000 to $5,000. The police’s special victims unit canvassed the area Nov. 25 while handing out BOLOs (be on the lookout for) of the suspect to residents as well as the MARTA Police.

Nov. 27, a MARTA police officer recognized the suspect inside a MARTA station from the BOLO. MARTA units detained the suspect and immediately notified investigators with the Atlanta Police’s special victims unit. SVU investigators responded to the scene and took custody of the suspect.

The suspect is identified as Dwayne Bailey, 36, and he was charged with rape, aggravated assault and kidnapping and was transported to the Fulton County Jail without incident.

“The Atlanta Police Department would like to commend the diligent work of the investigators with the special victims unit and thank MARTA PD for their assistance in bringing Mr. Bailey into custody,” the release stated.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.