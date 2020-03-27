The city of Sandy Springs’ recent acquisition of three lots to add greenspace or expand on existing parks has excited both the city and park supporters.
“We’re thrilled,” said Jack Misiura, board chair for the Sandy Springs Conservancy, a nonprofit advocating for greenspace in the city. “We’ve been a partner with the city on a number of park projects. … We’ve been working with them on a (multiuse) trail plan and the first leg of the implementation of that trail plan.”
Michael Perry, the Sandy Springs Recreation and Parks Department’s director, added, “I feel great about it. Between the (three) of them, it’s almost 8 acres or so. Eight aces doesn’t sound like a lot, but in Sandy Springs it’s a lot of land. It will give us opportunities to expand or add parks and offer us some additional amenities. We’re excited about it and look forward to the opportunities to do more.
“… Our parks master plan and the city’s 10-year plan show we need to acquire quite a bit of land to meet our standards and the rough national standards to get us to the level we want to be.”
At its Feb. 4 meeting, the Sandy Springs City Council approved the purchase of lots at 75 and 85 Allen Road, a total of 1.52 acres, for $1.19 million. The two properties are next to Allen Road Park, allowing the city to expand the existing 3.0-acre greenspace.
At its March 17 meeting, the council approved the purchase of a 6.58-acre lot at 8091 N. Island Ferry Road, near the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, for $750,000. That property has 370 feet of river frontage, and Perry said the city plans to spend another $100,000 in improvements to the property.
According to Fulton County property records and a map provided by the city in its documents tied to the property, there is a 10.5-acre, privately owned lot just south of 8901 N. Island Ferry Road separating it from 111.5 acres of land owned by the state. To the north of the lot are two contiguous properties owned by another resident, totaling 8.2 acres, separating it from the federal park.
While Perry said he couldn’t comment on any talks the city could be having with those property owners because any acquisitions have not been finalized yet, but he did say Sandy Springs is interested in buying those lots to connect its latest acquisition to state- or federally owned parkland.
Of the Allen Road properties, Misiura said the conservancy had two years ago suggested the city purchase those lots as a way to expand that park.
“We’re thrilled to see them moving forward with that,” he said. “We went as far as generating conceptional plans for what that park could be if they were able to acquire some of the adjacent land. I think it piqued their interest.”
Perry said at this point the city has no concrete plans for what amenities the two lots will include as it prepares them for use as an extension of Allen Road Park. He said the acquisition is part of a broader plan to improve and maintain the park.
“Over the last few years. we’ve replaced that soccer pitch and are putting a couple hundred thousand dollars in improvements into making that park more usable and addressing erosion issues,” Perry said.
Regarding the North Island Ferry Road property, Perry said there’s not a specific plan in place yet on what amenities the lot will have.
“That 6.5 acres was available, and it was something we weren’t expecting (would be available),” he said. “By the time we found it, it went off the market, but we were able to get it. It’s both additional (park) acreage and additional frontage to the river. We don’t know exactly how we want to program it.
“We’re in the position of land-banking. We’ve purchased this property and are in the process of purchasing more property. Once we feel we have the land we need, we’ll do a design concept and hold meetings to let the public weigh in.”
Perry said those meetings may come later than expected due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Misiura said the conservancy didn’t produce any conceptual designs for that lot, but it is pleased Sandy Springs bought it.
“The city also owns some land on the other side of that new parcel,” he said. “It has some trails on it. It has no parking, but it has river frontage and some trails. It certainly would be a best-case scenario if at some point the land the city owns can abut the national parkland and all of that river frontage along there becomes accessible to the public. It’s a strong desire of the Sandy Springs Conservancy and the city to increase public aces to the Chattahoochee River and it’s certainly consistent with that goal.”
